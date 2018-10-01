Watch 9-year-old Juliah Bolden out run the boys for a touchdown

Wichita native Juliah Bolden is the fastest 9-year-old sprinter in the country. Now she's proving her speed translates to football. Here Bolden scores a touchdown in a fourth-grade tackle football game on Sept. 29, 2018, in Wichita.
The fastest 9-year-old girl in America also scores touchdowns in a Wichita tackle league

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

October 01, 2018 04:10 PM

Juliah Bolden made headlines this summer when she won the 100- and 200-meter national championships in the 9-year-old division at the AAU Junior Olympic Games.

The 9-year-old from Wichita is used to winning races on the track, but now she’s showing off that speed on the gridiron against boys in tackle football.

In the video above, Bolden shows off her blazing speed when she takes a hand off and runs untouched for a 56-yard touchdown on Saturday.

Bolden plays in the fourth-grade division for the Bears in the Greater Wichita Junior Football League.

