The fastest 9-year-old girl in America also scores touchdowns in a Wichita tackle league

Juliah Bolden made headlines this summer when she won the 100- and 200-meter national championships in the 9-year-old division at the AAU Junior Olympic Games.

The 9-year-old from Wichita is used to winning races on the track, but now she’s showing off that speed on the gridiron against boys in tackle football.

In the video above, Bolden shows off her blazing speed when she takes a hand off and runs untouched for a 56-yard touchdown on Saturday.

Bolden plays in the fourth-grade division for the Bears in the Greater Wichita Junior Football League.