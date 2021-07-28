Wichita inspections: Old coleslaw, no hot water, raw meat didn’t prompt hand-washing

A sandwich shop, a barbecue restaurant, a vitamin store and a food truck all failed their Kansas Department of Agriculture food safety inspections last week. Their violations include keeping a two-week-old container of coleslaw around, not having hot-enough water at a hand-washing sink and an employee handling raw chicken and raw fish without washing their hands in between, a check of Sedgwick County’s non-compliant inspections from July 18-24 shows.

A couple of the businesses also had trouble with storing foods at appropriate temperatures, including lettuce, pasta salad, gravy and nacho cheese, according to an inspection report. Refrigerated items and hot dishes waiting to be served have to be kept below and above certain temperatures to avoid growth of bacteria that could lead to a food-borne illness.

A list of the four local non-compliant businesses, compiled July 26, appears below with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their reports. More information, including specific violation descriptions and inspection dates, is posted in The Eagle’s searchable, non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspection database at www.kansas.com/databases.

More than 20 businesses surveyed last week passed their inspections with few or no violations. You can see those at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Failing an inspection doesn’t necessarily mean a business has to close; that’s rare. Most violations are minor and are immediately corrected on site. Businesses fall out of compliance with state rules when they have too many violations or certain types of problems that may increase the risk of a customer contracting a food-borne illness, or when a problem can’t be fixed right away, like plumbing issues and pest infestations.

When a business fails, it’s usually inspected again within 10 days.

To complain about conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Recent out-of-compliance inspections:

Mizz Nelda’s Food Wagon, 2101 W. MacArthur in Wichita — Three violations for keeping produce and cheese at unsafe temperatures, no thin probe food thermometer on site, no hot water at hand-washing sink. Follow-up inspection scheduled for July 28.

Schlotzsky’s, 1334 W. Pawnee in Wichita — One violation for “no air gap or dual check valve with an intermediate vent supplied upstream from the carbonating device on the upper left device labeled lobby.” Follow-up inspection set for Sept. 23.

Supplement World, 552 N. Ridge Rd. in Wichita — One violation for open gallon of milk that wasn’t labeled with the date its seal was cracked. Follow-up inspection set for July 29.

Two Brothers BBQ & Burger Grill, 6730 W. Central in Wichita — Nine violations for employee touching raw chicken and fish without washing hands, gallon of milk not labeled with opening date, beef and gravy at unsafe temperatures, potato and pasta salads at unsafe temperatures, wings and nacho cheese at unsafe temperatures, containers of cooked turkey and sliced roast beef not labeled with opening or preparation dates, two-week-old coleslaw, plumbing issue at mop sink