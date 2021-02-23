Food safety: Cigar lounge, bar and grill, restaurant are latest non-compliant businesses

Editor’s note: The Eagle is updating its out-of-compliance inspection database weekly this year. However, because the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed inspections, there may be no related story some weeks. You can search the database at www.kansas.com/databases.

A bar and grill, a restaurant and a cigar lounge are the latest Sedgwick County businesses to fail their Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections. Violations that led to them falling out of compliance with state expectations include having old meat on site, missing equipment and not marking food with its opening or preparation date, according to a check of inspection reports.

Most of the Wichita-area businesses inspected Feb. 7-20 were surveyed remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagle has a list of the non-compliant businesses below along with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their reports. You can read specifics about the violations by searching The Eagle’s non-compliant database at www.kansas.com/databases. This list was compiled Feb. 22.

Inspection failures don’t necessarily mean business closures. Most violations are corrected on site as an inspection happens, and follow-up visits usually occur within 10 days to ensure safe food-handling practices are observed. Businesses fall out of compliance when they have a certain number or type of problem that can lead to foodborne illnesses, or problems that can’t be corrected right away, such as plumbing issues and pest infestations.

More than 80 businesses surveyed over the last two weeks passed their inspections with few or no violations. You can see those at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

To complain about conditions at a business, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Out of compliance inspections:

An-Ex Bar N Grill, 6305 E. Harry in Wichita — Four violations for not marking pizza sauce with its opening or preparation date, for not having a consumer advisory on the menu warning about the risks of eating undercooked steaks, a food thermometer was not working properly, there were no sanitizer testing strips at a sink

Sweet Allie B’s, 707 N. Waco in Wichita — Three violations for not thawing fish properly, for having bagged meats that were not marked with all required dates, for not having testing strips to measure the strength of a sanitizer used in spray bottles

The Humidor Cocktail Lounge, 8558 W. 21st St. N. in Wichita — Three violations for having old corned beef and prosciutto on site, for not having testing strips to measure the strength of a chemical used for cleaning, for not having paper towels or other hand drying supplies at the bar sink