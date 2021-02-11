Food safety: Magnet school, fitness center, restaurants on latest non-compliant list

Editor’s note: The Eagle is updating its out-of-compliance inspection database weekly this year. However, because the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed inspections, there may be no related story some weeks. You can search the database at www.kansas.com/databases.

An magnet elementary school, fitness center and three restaurants including a fast-food burger chain location are the latest Sedgwick County businesses to fail their Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections. Violations that led to them falling out of compliance with state expectations include missing equipment, food that wasn’t kept cold enough and water issues at bathroom and kitchen sinks, according to a check of inspection reports.

Most of the Wichita-area businesses inspected Jan. 31 through Feb. 6 were surveyed remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagle has a list of the non-compliant businesses below along with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their reports. You can read specifics about the violations by searching The Eagle’s non-compliant database at www.kansas.com/databases. This list was compiled Feb. 9.

Inspection failures don’t necessarily mean business closures. Most violations are corrected on site as an inspection happens, and follow-up visits usually occur within 10 days to ensure safe food-handling practices are observed. Businesses fall out of compliance when they have a certain number or type of problem that can lead to foodborne illnesses, or problems that can’t be corrected right away, such as plumbing issues and pest infestations.

More than 40 businesses surveyed last week passed their inspections with few or no violations. You can see those at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

To complain about conditions at a business, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Out of compliance inspections:

Isely Traditional Magnet Elementary School, 5256 N. Woodlawn in Bel Aire — One violation for two kitchens sinks and one bathroom sink not having hot-enough water. The school said it had a work order in place to install a new water heater at the time of the inspection

McDonald’s, 3430 S. Hydraulic in Wichita — One violation for having dairy creamer near the front counter that was too warm. The creamer should have been refrigerated. The store threw out the leftovers

Opti-Life Vitality Club + Spa, 9758 E. 21st St. N. in Wichita — Two violations for not having a bus tub or three-compartment sink and for not having a food thermometer to check milk, cream and sandwich temperatures

PourHouse, 711 E. Douglas in Wichita — One violation for not having testing strips for sanitizer

Silvia’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 2345 N. Broadway in Wichita — One violation for having food at unsafe temperatures in a prep table. The inspector suggested calling a repair person to service the machine