Food safety: Pizza place, jelly maker, school are latest non-compliant businesses

Editor’s note: The Eagle is updating its out-of-compliance inspection database weekly this year. However, because the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed inspections, there may be no related story some weeks. You can search the database at www.kansas.com/databases.

A popular local pizza restaurant, a jelly maker and an east Wichita elementary school are the latest Sedgwick County businesses to fail their Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections. Violations that led to them falling out of compliance with state expectations included missing equipment and a water issue at a bathroom sink, according to a check of inspection reports.

Most of the Wichita-area businesses inspected Jan. 24-30 were surveyed remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagle has a list of the non-compliant businesses below along with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their reports. You can read specifics about the violations by searching The Eagle’s non-compliant database at www.kansas.com/databases. This list was compiled Feb. 3.

Inspection failures don’t necessarily mean business closures. Most violations are corrected on site as an inspection happens, and follow-up visits usually occur within 10 days to ensure safe food-handling practices are observed. Businesses fall out of compliance when they have a certain number or type of problem that can lead to foodborne illnesses or ones that can’t be corrected right away, such as plumbing issues and pest infestations.

More than 70 businesses surveyed last week passed their inspections with few or no violations. You can see those at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx. To complain about conditions at a business, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Out of compliance inspections:

Brand’s Properties (Brand’s Fine Foods), 1713 W. Douglas in Wichita — Cited because no one had completed a training course required of operating supervisors

Jefferson Elementary School, 4615 E. Orme in Wichita — One violation given for the water not running hot enough at the hand-washing sink in a staff bathroom

Ziggy’s Pizza, 12115 E. 21st St. N. in Wichita — One violation for not having supplies to test the strength of sanitizer used for cleaning surfaces that come into contact with food