Food safety: Local truck stop, sports store, school are latest non-compliant businesses

Editor’s note: The Eagle is updating its out-of-compliance inspection database weekly this year. However, because the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed inspections, there may be no related story some weeks. You can search the database at www.kansas.com/databases.

A sporting goods store, a truck stop, an elementary school, two restaurants and a bar are the latest Sedgwick County businesses to fail their Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections. Violations that led to them falling out of compliance with state expectations included having foods stored at unsafe temperatures and no hot water at bathroom sinks, according to a check of inspection reports.

Most of the Wichita-area businesses inspected Jan. 17-23 were surveyed remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagle has a list of businesses below along with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their reports. You can read specifics about the violations by searching The Eagle’s non-compliant database at www.kansas.com/databases. This list was compiled Jan. 26.

Inspection failures don’t necessarily mean business closures. Most violations are corrected on site as an inspection happens, and follow-up visits usually occur within 10 days to ensure safe food-handling practices are observed. Businesses fall out of compliance when they have a certain number or type of problem that can lead to foodborne illnesses or ones that can’t be corrected right away, such as plumbing issues and pest infestations.

More than 40 businesses surveyed last week passed their inspections with few or no violations. You can see those at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx. To complain about conditions at a business, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Out of compliance inspections:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, 2710 N. Maize Rd. in Wichita — One violation for bathroom sinks not having hot-enough water

Chef’s Table Roadhouse, 353 S. Rock Rd. in Wichita — Two violations for water not reaching hot-enough temperature at bar sink and having soap stored over drinking straws

Flying Eagle Truck Stop, 3405 S. West St. in Wichita — Eleven violations for having coffee creamers and salsa verde not marked with the dates they were opened or prepared, unsafe food storage, ground beef and al pastor stored at unsafe temperatures, taco bar items reached unsafe temperatures, tomatoes not marked with preparation date, no food thermometer or sanitizer tests in facility, water at sinks didn’t get hot enough, no hand drying supplies at sinks

The Other Place, 501 N. Main in Garden Plain — Two violations for not having a consumer advisory posted about the risks of eating undercooked beef and because the business uses well water but had no sample test for it

Silvia’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 2345 N. Broadway in Wichita — Four violations for unsafe food storage, soup and produce at unsafe temperature and having beans and rice at unsafe temperatures

Swaney Elementary School, 501 E. English in Derby — Cited for not having a functioning hand-washing sink in the kitchen. The only one there was clogged and leaking