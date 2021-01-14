Water issues at dinner theater, treat shop, eateries | Dec. 20-Jan. 9 food inspections

Editor’s note: The Eagle is updating its out-of-compliance inspection database weekly this year. However, because the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed inspections, there may be no related story some weeks. You can search the database at www.kansas.com/databases.

The hot water was too cold in the men’s restroom at a downtown dinner theater. An Asian fast-food joint went without it for weeks even after a work order to fix a malfunction was placed. A Latino-inspired candy, nut and gift shop functioning without hot water anywhere on its premises could risk closure if it can’t repair the problems.

Issues with water were among common violations health inspectors found at Sedgwick County restaurants and stores deemed out of compliance with state health rules from Dec. 20 to Jan. 9, according to a review of the latest non-compliant inspection reports from the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Most of the eight Wichita-area businesses that failed inspections during that time period for violations that also included handling and storing food unsafely were surveyed remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list of the out-of-compliance businesses during that time period includes a supermarket, a Latino-inspired treat shop, a downtown dinner theater, a hotel, three restaurants and a smoothie and juice bar. Failures don’t necessarily mean business closures. Most violations are corrected on site as an inspection happens, and follow-up visits usually occur within 10 days to ensure safe food-handling practices are observed.

The list of non-compliant businesses, compiled Jan. 12, appears below with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their reports. You can read specifics by searching The Eagle’s non-compliant database at www.kansas.com/databases.

More than 60 businesses surveyed since Dec. 20 passed their inspections with few or no violations. You can see those at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Violations are common and are usually fixed immediately. Businesses fall out of compliance when they have a certain number or type of problem that can lead to foodborne illnesses or ones that can’t be corrected right away, such as plumbing issues and pest infestations.

To complain about conditions at a business, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Out of compliance inspections since Dec. 20:

El Rio Bravo, 2501 S. Seneca in Wichita — Nine violations for not labeling chips in English, a bakery employee touched cake with her bare hands, improper food storage, food including carnitas and tamales kept at unsafe temperatures, raw chicken and beef at unsafe temperatures when checked, lettuce and milk not marked with preparation or opening date, no testing strips for sanitizer solution used to clean items, sanitizer solution used for wiping cloths was too strong

Hyatt Place at Wichita State University, 4703 E. 19th St. S. in Wichita — One violation for not having a testing kit available to check the concentration of sanitizer at a dishwasher

Little Caesars Pizza, 3570 N. Woodlawn in Wichita — One violation for not having pizza sauce, cheese and meat toppings stored at safe temperatures. The foods were thrown away.

Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley St. in Wichita — Two violations for not having hot-enough water in the men’s restroom and for storing pesticides on site that are marked for household-use only

Old Chicago, 7626 E. Kellogg in Wichita — Three violations for having chicken wings and cheese stored at unsafe temperatures, not having hot-enough water at a bar hand-washing sink, storing multi-surface cleaner near to-go items

Panda Express, 2006 N. Rock Rd. in Derby — One violation for having a sink without hot water that hadn’t been fixed since a work order on Dec. 18 was placed. No one knew when the work would be completed.

Senor Munchies, 1052 N. Waco in Wichita — Two violations for not covering bulk pin wheels to protect them from contamination and for not having hot water at any of the sinks in the business that could cause a temporary closure if it’s not fixed during a follow up inspection

Shape’N It Up Nutrition, 841 N. Tyler Rd. in Wichita — One violation for not having a thermometer on site to measure the temperature of water or food