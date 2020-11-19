Damaged dough tables, dented corn can, no hot water | Nov. 8-14 inspection fails

Editor’s note: The Eagle is updating its out-of-compliance inspection database weekly this year. However, because the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed inspections, there may be no related story some weeks. You can search the database at www.kansas.com/databases.

Health inspectors found damaged dough tables, water that wasn’t running hot enough at hand-washing sinks, a heavily dented produce can and other violations at five Sedgwick County businesses deemed out of compliance with state health rules from Nov. 8-14.

A list of the establishments — which includes three restaurants, a bakery and a supermarket — appears below with a summary of the problems Kansas Department of Agriculture inspectors noted on their reports. You can read specifics by searching The Eagle’s non-compliant database at www.kansas.com/databases. This list was compiled Nov. 18.

Twenty-five businesses surveyed last week passed their inspections with few or no violations. You can see those at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Violations are common and usually fixed immediately. Businesses fall out of compliance when they have a certain number or type of problem that can lead to foodborne illnesses or ones that can’t be corrected right away, such as plumbing issues and pest infestations. Follow-up inspections typically happen within 10 days.

To complain about conditions at a business, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Out of compliance inspections:

The Bunnery, 1025 W. 29th St. North in Wichita — Cracks and chips in tabletops used for rolling dough could lead to cross-contamination, according to inspection report

Homegrown, 2835 N. Maize Ste. 195 in Wichita — Report notes water was not hot enough at sinks in the restrooms, kitchen and bar area

La Tapatia Market, 1953 S. Seneca in Wichita — Nine violations for heavily dented corn can, improper food storage, meats and cheeses at unsafe temperatures, bakery’s hand-washing sink was blocked by a cart, sink had charging cable and clothing in it, no soap or hand-drying supplies at several sinks, unlabeled chemical bottle in bakery, glass cleaner stored by soda

Pollo Express, 2501 W. Pawnee in Wichita — Carne asada, flan, tomatoes, beans, salsa, sour cream and cheese at unsafe temperatures, according to inspection report

Sonic Drive-In, 2313 W. Pawnee in Wichita — Report notes there was no sanitizer in a sink of soaking dishes, tomatoes and dairy foods were stored at unsafe temperatures