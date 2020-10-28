Dirty meat grinders, moldy mystery cheese, no allergens | Oct. 18-24 inspection fails

Editor’s note: The Eagle is updating its out-of-compliance inspection database weekly this year. However, because the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed inspections, there may be no related story some weeks. You can search the database at www.kansas.com/databases.

Health inspectors found dirty meat grinders, moldy cheese no one could identify, allergen information missing from food labels and other violations at three Sedgwick County businesses deemed out of compliance with state health rules from Oct. 18-24.

A list of the establishments — which includes two grocery stores and a Chinese restaurant — appears below with a summary of the problems Kansas Department of Agriculture inspectors noted on their reports. You can read specifics by searching The Eagle’s non-compliant database at www.kansas.com/databases. This list was compiled Oct. 26.

Sixteen businesses surveyed last week passed their inspections with few or no violations. You can see those at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Violations are common and usually fixed immediately. Businesses fall out of compliance when they have a certain number or type of problem that can lead to foodborne illnesses or ones that can’t be corrected right away, such as plumbing issues and pest infestations. Follow-up inspections typically happen within 10 days.

To complain about conditions at a business, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Out of compliance inspections:

Dillons Store, 3932 W. 13th St. N. in Wichita — Eleven violations for employee not washing hands after handling raw eggs, cooked beef not marked with opening or preparation date, dented vegetable and soup cans, open package of chips for sale on store shelf, improper food storage, raw turkey touching cheese-and-cracker snack packs and raw bacon touching prepared breakfast sandwiches, deli meat and prepared hot chicken stored at unsafe temperatures, problems with backflow prevention devices at Chinese kitchen and bakery washing areas, chemical bottles hanging over sauerkraut and coffee filters

El Guero, 1560 S. Main in Wichita — Twelve violations for moldy block of mystery cheese, open candy box for sale on the shelf, improper food storage, old cheese, soft cheese and meats vacuumed packed on site without a variance to do so, sweet breads and tortillas not labeled with allergen information, spices stored in non-food-grade containers, no food thermometer or testing kit for measuring sanitizer concentration on site, food left on meat grinder, no soap at hand-washing sink

Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, 2130 N. Tyler Rd. in Wichita — Eight violations for having container of raw squid stored over mushrooms, raw chicken stored over cabbage, other raw meats stored over ready-to-eat vegetables and condiments, improper food storage, garlic oil and cooked chicken stored at unsafe temperatures, shrimp and chicken not marked with opening or preparation dates, cooked pork and wontons not marked with preparation dates, food thermometer doesn’t work properly, dirty meat grinder that hadn’t been used in three or four days, employee didn’t use sanitizer on a cutting board