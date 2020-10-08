No hot water, worker touched tortilla after dirty lids | Sept. 27-Oct. 3 inspections

Editor’s note: The Eagle is updating its out-of-compliance inspection database weekly this year. However, because the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed inspections, there may be no related story some weeks. You can search the database at www.kansas.com/databases.

Health inspectors found plumbing issues, sinks without hot water, an employee who handled food after touching dirty dishes and other violations at four Sedgwick County businesses deemed out of compliance with state health rules between Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

A list of the establishments — which includes two restaurants and two Wichita elementary schools — appears below with a summary of the problems Kansas Department of Agriculture inspectors noted on their reports. You can read specifics by searching The Eagle’s non-compliant database at www.kansas.com/databases. This list was compiled Oct. 5.

More than 20 businesses surveyed last week passed their inspections with few or no violations. You can see those at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Violations are common and usually fixed immediately. Businesses fall out of compliance when they have a certain number or type of problem that can lead to foodborne illnesses or ones that can’t be corrected right away, such as plumbing issues and pest infestations. Follow-up inspections typically happen within 10 days.

To complain about conditions at a business, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Out of compliance inspections:

Clark Elementary School, 650 S. Apache in Wichita — One violation for water not running hot enough at bathroom sink

Fat Ernie’s Family Dining, 2806 S. Hydraulic in Wichita — Three violations for having food at unsafe temperatures, not completing paperwork, not marking lettuce with time it was restocked

Seltzer Elementary School, 11660 E. East Lincoln in Wichita — One violation for water not running hot enough at bathroom sinks

Taco Tico, 3530 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita — Five violations for employee who touched a tortilla without changing gloves after handling dirty lids, improper backflow prevention set up at mop sink, missing vent on carbonating device, gloves stored underneath hand soap, shredded cabbage not marked with opening date