There’s never been a year like 2020. There’s never been a better time to say thank you

It’s amazing to think that at the beginning of the year, so-called murder hornets were the big concern for many people. Then, of course, 2020 said “that’s just the opening act.”

Combine the pandemic with economic convulsions, natural disasters, civil unrest and political pandemonium and you have a tough year.

But there’s still a lot for which we can be thankful.

At the top of this note you can see one of the best things to happen to me this year: I got two new puppies. As of this writing, they’re 12 weeks old and they’re bundles of seemingly bottomless energy and occasional destruction. I’m thankful they’re a part of my life.

I’m also thankful for the amazing group of journalists who work at The Eagle.

In trying times they have consistently produced stories and images that have kept Wichitans informed. To give you one example of their dedication, consider visual journalist Travis Heying. This summer while covering street protests, he was attacked and robbed of his camera equipment. Undeterred, the next night he was back on the street shooting photos and videos so our readers would know what was happening in our community.

Others in the room have uncovered shady dealings by local politicians, broken the news about Amazon coming to town, provided in-depth converge of the fight over religious assembly during the state’s shelter-in-place orders, and took readers inside an ICU to hear about fighting COVID from the perspectives of a patient, a doctor and a nurse.

This was also the year that Eagle reporters won a Polk Award, the most prestigious journalism award in The Eagle’s history.

This was thanks to you, our subscribers, for whom I’m equally thankful. As much as the people who work here love their jobs, they wouldn’t be able to do them without you.

Please know that your support through subscriptions and readership matters to us.

As we face 2021, I have hope. The first doses of coronavirus vaccines just arrived, putting the end of the pandemic in sight. And Wichita and Sedgwick County have been in tough spots before and always triumphed. I look forward to our city and region continuing to grow and attract new businesses and new people.

As we move forward, I’d like to hear what stories you think we should cover in 2021. I invite you to share your ideas here.

Speaking of sharing, I want to offer you the opportunity to help others in our community. According to the Kansas Food Bank, one in six Kansans and one in four Kansas children don’t have enough to eat in 2020. To help address this, The Eagle is partnering with the United Way of the Plains to help provide food for families in need this holiday season.

If you’re able, you may make a donation at www.unitedwayplains.org/food, text groceries to 91999 or send a check to The United Way of the Plains, 245 N. Water, Wichita, Kansas 67202-1201 and write “food” in the memo line. Together, we can make a difference.

I wish you safe and healthy holiday celebrations and a 2021 that’s more puppies and fewer murder hornets.