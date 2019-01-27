Why WSU is asking students to raise their own fees

It is National School Choice Week, an opportune time to show how the results differ between Kansas private schools and public schools in the area of college/career readiness of low-income students. Results from the 2018 state assessments for each of five urban areas – Wichita, Kansas City, Dodge City, Salina, and Topeka – reveal a much higher percentage of private-school low-income students (those who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches) are considered college and career ready in both testing categories. In those same areas, private schools have a much lower rate of students considered below grade level. Furthermore, those same results hold when comparing to public schools statewide.