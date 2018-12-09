The back and forth governorship

There’s a lot of talk right now about Wichita’s future. Much discussion centers around decisions on renovating or building new with regard to many downtown buildings. Century II tops the list, and rightly so. What we decide about our convention and performing arts centers will be key to our future as a community. As a longtime arts advocate and now as leader of one of Wichita’s most important historic buildings, The Orpheum Theatre, I’m keenly aware of what’s at stake.