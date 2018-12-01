Stop whining about the foster care system and do something to fix it

Many Wichitans were surprised when James Chung, an Ivy League-trained consultant with local roots, blasted into town this summer to offer a grim appraisal of our city’s economic future, a problem Chung contends is driven by a constrained labor market, an attitude problem and chronic underinvestment in our private and public sectors. Chung’s findings were news to those of us who think Wichita is slowly beginning to fulfill its promise as a city to be reckoned with, a place with exciting things happening in our midst.