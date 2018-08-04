Kavanaugh is a teddy bear

The liberal fury machine has two settings: Off and Kilauea.
Consider the Democratic left’s volcanic rage over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. His opponents could argue intelligently that, say, he should consider the Constitution more flexible or exhibit more sympathy for civil-rights plaintiffs. Instead, it’s 30 seconds to Krakatoa.
▪ Capitol Police on Wednesday arrested 74 people for attempting to block hallways and bar Kavanaugh from meeting the senators who will decide his fate.
▪ Sens. Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia are the only Democrats who have welcomed Kavanaugh. The Senate’s 47 other Democratic caucus members, so far, will not even greet him.
▪ “Brett Kavanaugh will be a rubber stamp for an extreme, right-wing agenda pushed by corporations and billionaires,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
▪ “I used to worry that they would turn the clock back to the 1950s,” Hillary Clinton told the American Federation of Teachers, regarding Kavanaugh and his supporters. “Now, I worry that they want to turn it back to the 1850s” — when slavery was legal.
▪ According to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va., the nomination of Kavanaugh “will threaten the lives of millions of Americans for decades to come and will morph our Supreme Court into a political arm of the right-wing Republican Party.”
While Kavanaugh’s roughly 300 appellate-court opinions offer the clearest window onto his potential Supreme Court jurisprudence, his personal life should illuminate his temperament. At least by this measure, the left’s alleged T-Rex is a teddy bear.
“He’s a man for others,” said Monsignor John Enzler, CEO of Catholic Charities in Washington. “It’s all about service.”
Kavanaugh repeatedly has volunteered to hand out food to D.C.’s poor. He signed up months ago to do so at St. Maria’s Meals in July and kept his commitment, just two days after being nominated.
Kavanaugh has tutored students at J.O. Wilson Elementary School. This government primary campus in northeast Washington, D.C. is 82 percent black, and 100 percent of its pupils receive lunch subsidies.
“He coaches not one but two girls basketball teams,” Julie O’Brien explained in the Washington Post. Her little girl is schoolmates with one of Kavanaugh’s children. “In the summer, Brett is the ‘carpool dad,’ often shuttling students to and from practices, games, and activities.”
Democrats aim “to make a monster of a mensch,” Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, wrote in Thursday’s USA Today. However, “this is the same man who, every year, takes the little girl of his widowed friend to the school daddy-daughter dance. It’s the same man who has championed the professional success of women and minorities throughout the entirety of his legal career. And it’s the same man who has garnered widespread admiration from jurists and academics on both sides of the political aisle.”
Though he now “wants to pave the path to tyranny,” according to Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Kavanaugh was so fair-minded in 2008 that he was hired to teach at white-nationalist Harvard Law School by then-dean Elena Kagan — today a liberal stalwart on the Supreme Court.
“I’m a registered Democrat,” Kavanaugh’s former clerk Caroline Van Zile wrote in USA Today. “Judge Kavanaugh is incredibly qualified to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court.” She also noted: “Indeed, in a profession that often feels overwhelmingly male, the judge has been a champion for women.”
In fact, 25 of Kavanaugh’s 48 law clerks have been women. Several of these females wrote Senate leaders on July 12: “It is not an exaggeration to say that we would not be the professors, prosecutors, public officials, and appellate advocates we are today without his enthusiastic encouragement and unwavering support.”
Kavanaugh was “very interested in making sure that we have a seat at the table. He thought it was important, even necessary,” Kathryn Cherry, one of Kavanaugh’s five black clerks, told the National Law Journal. The Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher associate added: “He urged me to talk more.”
Deroy Murdock is a Fox News contributor and contributing editor with National Review Online.
