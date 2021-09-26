Letters to the editor on traffic laws and vaccinations

Email your letter to the editor to letters@wichitaeagle.com. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Traffic laws

Most drivers using the streets in Wichita are courteous and generally obey the traffic laws, but too many are not, and the problem is becoming worse.

Aside from speeding, there is considerable tailgating, dangerous lane changing, and running red lights. A week ago, while driving to the post office on Corporate Hills Drive, a woman trailing behind me was so close to my vehicle that I could clearly see her face, and when I parked she honked her horn at me to show her displeasure. Was driving thirty too slow for her?

The laws governing the use of all motor vehicles are not meant to annoy or prevent us from reaching our destination. On the contrary, they are quite the opposite of that.

If everyone obeyed the law there would be less accidents and the traffic would flow much better. So instead of trying to save a few seconds try saving a few lives. If you do, you will discover that driving can be very relaxing and a lot less stressful because eventually you will reach your destination.

Michal Betz, Wichita

Asking why

I’ve been listening to the reports on COVID-19 cases in our community and across the country as I often do. Now with President Biden requiring a mandate to get vaccinated, I felt that it was time to speak up.

You would think that with over half of the population refusing the get vaccinated, someone would be asking why?

Why aren’t news reporters and publishers asking why? Why aren’t they interviewing people to get their side of the story and asking why they don’t want to get vaccinated?

I think that this has ruminated throughout the country and many people are wary of vaccinations in general. Now in the face of a pandemic, many people don’t have confidence in the established medical practice especially when it comes to vaccinations.

Furthermore, I feel that the media has completely abandoned its responsibility to take on this issue. If you don’t believe me, ask someone you know why they don’t want to be vaccinated. Why have many people, including those in the medical establishment have refused the vaccine. Why isn’t someone interviewing people to get their side of the story? Why isn’t someone asking why?

Dona M. Baba, Wichita

Patriotism

Patriotism is serving your country, not just waving a gun and a flag. Too many Americans fantasize that a “patriot” is someone who is selfish, self-righteous and belligerent. Too few Americans are actual patriots: people who serve their country, people who serve their fellow citizens, people who bring honor to the nation by conducting themselves as charitable public servants and compassionate leaders, people who put the well-being of their fellow man ahead of their own selfish desires. True patriots.

In this time, when the lives of more Americans are under threat than at any time in the last 100 years of our history, we need those true patriots more than ever. It’s a matter of life-and-death.

To protect the national security, today’s true patriots take a shot in the arm, mask up, keep a respectful distance from others, and show true pro-life values by adjusting their lives as necessary to ensure that their fellow Americans will live, too.

Lots of people claim to be “patriots.” Those who act honorably and responsibly, for the common good, ARE. Are we up to a renewal of American patriotism? We will show, by our conduct in the next few days, weeks, and months, if we are.

Richard Harris, Wichita