Letters to the editor on the Triple A Study Act, Afghanistan

Triple A Study Act can help

Over 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, but two-thirds won’t receive a prosthetic device. There is not much information to explain why or if people are getting access to the care they need. That’s why I’m urging Sen. Jerry Moran, Sen. Roger Marshall and Rep. Ron Estes to cosponsor the Triple A Study Act (S.1089/H.R.2461).

The Act solves this problem by identifying the best care practices for people with living with limb loss and limb difference. It studies specific challenges, including how often people are denied coverage for devices, and outcomes like whether patients can return to work. Medicare, the VA system, and private insurers will all benefit from this information.

As a member of the limb loss and limb difference community, my experience obtaining a prosthetic device was difficult, and I want other people living with limb loss to have the same opportunity so they can live the life they want to live.

The Triple A Study Act is important because it will improve the health of millions of people living with limb loss or limb difference.

Blame for Afghanistan

Sorry President Biden, but you do not get to blame the utter fiasco and tragedy that the pullout from Afghanistan has become on President Trump. Sure Trump signed a deal, but like everything else you reversed from his administration you could have reworked this. And if not, at the very least started removing our interpreters and allies months ago. So you re responsible for this disgrace of an exit and the blood of our 12 soldiers and those Afghans.

In fairness, this mess could have been avoided way before Biden or Trump got in office by admitting we needed to keep a presence in the country going forward.

We have more than 150,000 troops spread all over the world, many in countries that can more than take care of themselves. So why not keep the 2,900 in Kabul that were keeping it and a good part of Afghanistan from the Taliban and worse. Yes, too many in their military gave up, but with that possibility in mind why not evacuate our allies months ago? Now all Joe can say after this last attack is we’ll get the bad guys. Yeah, so did Bush. Thanks Joe for handing it right back to them.

Biden criticism

Everybody seems to be jumping on the the bandwagon and criticizing the the president’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, including the former president. But Biden did what three former president promised to do and failed.

The woke or popular thing to do would be listen to the generals and fight endless war. In a rare moment of leadership Biden decided not to. Is Afghanistan better off without U.S troop presence? Probably not. But Biden was not elected president of Afghanistan. So Is America better off without one more place to waste it’s blood and treasure? Probably so.

The most to lose

Monday was hard. Even I couldn’t take the constant and depressing images of absolute terror out of Afghanistan. It just all seemed intuitively wrong.

Fear for those that helped the joint forces against the Taliban, fear for the women and girls in that country, was like a weight pressing the breath out of you. I never agreed with pulling all troops out of Afghanistan because of this scenario. There were so many signs the Afghan military did not have the will power to stand and fight.

Sometimes there are simply no good solutions to a problem.

Maybe we should have had an army of Afghan women. I wonder if they would have melted away or if they would have stood and fought. They had by far the most to lose.