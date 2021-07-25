Letters to the editor on City Council race, Cuba and critical race theory

To submit a letter to the editor, email letters@wichitaeagle.com. Getty Images/iStockphoto

City Council race

Reading July 18 Eagle I found myself discouraged and wishing for the City Council campaign that might have been.

Full disclosure: I live in Delano, probably best known to the city as a stretch of West Douglas with great restaurants, shops and salons.

But Delano is also a neighborhood. It is home to of some the city’s poorest, with a median income that matches or is lower than that of any other neighborhood. As many as 70% of Delano homes are investor-owned rentals.

The pandemic has taken a toll: my neighbor, out of work for months, is behind on his rent and Evergy recently cut off his power.

What we need is a debate among candidates that includes issues that are of concern to me and my neighbors: foreclosures and evictions, an end to the sales tax on food, public-private developments, business tax write-offs, child care, a living wage, public transit, Century II, and green initiatives like salvaging our tree canopy and eliminating plastic bags.

In short, we need city government that works for all the people, not just the well-connected. How it can do that ought to be on the table.

Cuba

This letter in response to “KC, Wichita, US must stand up, step up for Cuban Friends,” (July 18 Eagle)

Three years ago I spent two weeks traveling across Cuba to see for myself what the island and its government were really like. I was stunned at all the things I have heard or read about Cuba which are simply untrue. They have internet service, some of them have cell phones, some people have old cars that are kept up really well. I have read that everyone there is miserable. That is not true at all. I rarely saw a cop or a soldier the entire time I was there The biggest lie is from those who claim those sanctions aren’t causing problems. They are. And if they aren’t affecting anything, lets lift them and stop punishing the common people of Cuba.

And for those who want this country to invade Cuba — get a gun and do your own dirty work. Leave the rest of us out of it.

CRT in school

As a high school student I believe the first step in fixing a problem is to accept that there is one. Teaching critical race theory in our schools is necessary in the fight against systemic racism. Schools must be an environment where students can learn and talk about issues such as gender and racism. Many of my peers and I often have conversations on these topics. Having an educator to facilitate these discussions would be beneficial to all. Having a setting where students can talk about experiences and viewpoints will cause a greater cultural and national understanding. Students will form more and tighter bonds and relationships with their peers. Becoming empathetic to people in need is a trait that this country desperately needs. Having an open education will foster and instill this trait at a very young age.

Not only is having a race conscious curriculum a great idea for this country, it is also a necessity through the First Amendment. The Supreme Court has held that “the right to receive ideas is a necessary predicate to the recipient’s meaningful exercise of his own rights of speech, press, and political freedom.” Public institutions are not exempt from this.