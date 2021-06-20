Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on critical race theory, Kamala Harris, arms race, popular vote

Email your letter to the editor to letters@wichitaeagle.com. Getty Images

Critical Race Theory

The editorial cartoon in the June 16 Wichita Eagle suggests that Kansas legislators want to place limits on teaching about racism.

The truth is legislators and most of the rest of us heartily favor teaching students the truth about the evils of racism and slavery, but we disapprove of promoting Critical Race Theory, which is what some teachers are doing. Critical Race Theory is similar to Marxism in that it pits two groups of people against each other, workers against capitalists in the case of Marxism, and people of color against whites in the case of CRT. Critical Race Theory is a divisive philosophy built on the supposition of inherent racism in America whereas the truth is America offers the most sociopolitical and economic opportunity for minorities in human history. Current generations of white Americans should not be made to feel guilty for an abominable past practice for which they were not responsible, and which ended in America 150 years ago.

Critical Race Theory is primarily a political philosophy. Students should not be subjected to political indoctrination so Critical Race Theory should be kept out of the classroom.

Kamala Harris

A recent letter to the editor lamented Vice President Harris’ eschewing touring America’ southern border in lieu of visiting Guatemala. The author parroted enervated talking points demanding Harris partake of a photo-op, which will somehow remedy the convoluted issue. The author repined that she must see the border firsthand to understand the mess.

It may be shocking to the nescient writer but Harris seeks a solution to the border issue and feels the origin, not the final destination, is the source of the problem. The country of Guatemala has had a large swath of the population leave for America. The country has been besieged by two hurricanes and a five year drought that destroyed farms and communities. Recourse cannot be found in cities as the rural populace has found crime and violence and little job opportunity. These are issues that photo-ops or throwing paper towels cannot address.

I applaud Harris for making the effort to work with nations to address the issue and ignoring the wailing lamentations of painlessly aggrieved senators like Roger Marshall. This is the real leadership that the vast majority wanted in Washington.

Arms race

I don’t know if nuclear first strike capability is possible. We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation; and if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons. There should of course be immediate inspection of any suspected nuclear weapon sites. If Russia doesn’t agree to this, we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present.

Popular vote

In 2020, despite the 7 million vote victory that Joe Biden won in the popular vote, people overlook the fact that a 45,000 votes switch in three key battleground states and we’d be looking at a second term of Donald Trump. The fact that you could have the entire outcome of the election ride on 45,000 votes in three random states is a glaring vulnerability for any republic.

That vulnerability was on full display on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump and the violent insurrectionists pressed Congress to overturn Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. Without the Electoral College, it would have been much harder for them to ask Congress to overturn the will of 7 million voters — Joe Biden’s popular vote margin. Instead, Trump asked Congress to throw out the electoral votes from a handful of battleground states. And that means the Electoral College puts a magnifying glass on just a few states that could have tremendous control over presidential elections.

The National Popular Vote compact is the only realistic path to electing the president by a popular vote. It’s a law that says the electors in those states have to cast their votes for the winner of the national popular vote.