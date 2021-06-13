Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on Naomi Osaka, Senate investigation, gun laws and Kamala Harris

Email your letter to the editor to letters@wichitaeagle.com. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Doing your job

Interesting that writer Helen Ubanis would imply that Naomi Osaka’s leaving the French open isn’t just about the Naomi’s admitted depression but that she is a women of color and therefore has been treated less well because of it. No Helen, you don’t get to make this about anything more than what it is. Naomi refusing to do her job as contracted; period.

Depression is a real thing of course, and Naomi has every right to cite that condition as the reason she cannot go forward with her career at this time. But let’s not pretend that this “act of love and liberation,” as Miss Ubinas puts it, is something the rest of us in the workaday world, black or white, can indulge in. Depressed or not we all have to get up and go to work — and if don’t we don’t just get fined, we don’t get paid — or worse — fired. Miss Osaka can fall back on her millions to live on and to get help until she’s ready to work again, the rest of us don’t have that luxury. You want to site a double standard Miss Ubanis? That one — not her race — -is the most glaring.

Senate investigation

So after the Republicans shot down a independent bipartisan commission, a wimpy Senate investigation was put forward. What did they uncover? They put the blame on the Capitol Police for not taking appropriate action when they were warned that a gang of Trump supporters could possibly be planning to get into the Capitol to stop the counting of votes.

There was nothing said about Trump contributing to it by promoting the “Big Lie” every day since it was announced that Joe Biden had enough electoral votes to secure the presidency. There was no blame put on the crowd that carried out the insurrection. There was no blame put on the person that incited it, even though Mitch McConnell spoke in the Senate afterwards identifying the person responsible for it.

What a sad day Jan 6 was, but possibly not as sad as the findings of this joke of a Senate investigation!

Gun laws

I appreciated the letter to the editor this past week that lamented Texas’ lax gun laws. I wanted to point out the destructive work of our own Kansas legislature this past session: 18-year-olds can now legally conceal-carry guns without a permit. So, high school seniors in public gatherings and college freshmen in dorms and classrooms are now able to carry lethal force with them.

Why do Kansas legislators continue to pass laws that are not supported by the majority of their constituents? Chances are, given the override of Gov. Kelly’s veto in May, that your legislator supported this misbegotten law. Our lawmakers need to hear from us if we disagree with their “handiwork”!

Kamala Harris

After more than 76 days of ignoring her own country and the border crisis, Kamala Harris jetted to Mexico and Guatemala, rather than actually addressing a concern of American citizens. Even amid criticism from leaders in Central America, Harris continued her focus on her own irrelevant agenda.

She tried to play it off by claiming that she has been to the border and will go back at some point. (Note: She has not been to the border.)

Time and again the Biden regime has had opportunities to focus on issues that are important to the American people. The majority of Americans believe that the border crisis needs to be addressed. Yet, the Biden regime continues to ignore it. That is just fine with Kamala Harris, who is not interested in visiting the southern border and seeing the debacle first hand. Instead, she is more interested in sitting back and simply waiting to replace Joe Biden, as she expects to do very soon.

Biden and Harris want to cast the problem as one for Guatemala and Mexico. They have yet to see this issue as an American problem, while illegal immigrants line up at our border and breach it by the thousands.. She would rather blame the climate and the economy.