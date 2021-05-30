Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on Richard Ranzau, shootings sentence, Biden, masks and energy

To submit a letter to the editor, email letters@wichitaeagle.com. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ranzau running

This morning’s issue of the Wichita Eagle announced Richard Ranzau’s intent to run for a seat on the Valley Center School Board. I am reminded so strongly by this of Mark Twain’s 1897 comment. “In the first place, God made idiots. This was for practice. Then He made school boards.”

Shooting sentence

Another shooting in Wichita. When is this going to stop ? Well if Judge Seth Rundle has any say, it’s not. He just sentenced Issac Pile to one year probation after shooting four people on two separate occasions (“‘Serial shooter’ who hurt 4 at motel, club sentenced to probation,” May 28 Eagle).

What’s the message the judge is sending? Go ahead shoot em up — and should you get caught, hope you get Rundle for your judge.

Better off?

When candidate Ronald Reagan asked President Jimmy Carter in a 1980 presidential debate “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” the answer was absolutely not. Now the question is are you better off after five months of the Biden administration compared to any president in recent history?

In my opinion, judging by the price of gasoline, natural gas, electricity, border security, inflation, unemployment or any other measure you choose, this is the most rapid under-reported downward spiral I have ever seen.

Evidently the American people haven’t learned that populating our government with serial liars and influence peddlers like Joe Biden and his malignant ilk is a fast track to disaster.

While the previous administration’s brilliantly honed foreign policy is being dismantled and our schools are firmly in the grasp of radical teachers unions, remember we could have been on the path to a more prosperous, equitable union instead of this headlong plunge toward the foul stench of a woke socialist sewer.

Missing words

This is to the gentleman who wrote the May 21 Eagle letter “Mask Mandate.” He thanked all those who followed the CDC guidelines over all those many month and were vaccinated, then graciously commended them for their commitment to protecting themselves and society at large as something to be celebrated. He finished with “to everyone else I have no words.” Allow me to complete those missing words:

To those who have selfishly, obtusely and cravenly denied this disease, opposed the wisdom of County Health Officer Garold Minns and revoked the mandates imposed by Governor Kelly leading to the deaths of more than 5,000 of your fellow Kansans and half a million of your fellow Americans, I consider you to be domestic enemies of the United States of America. I would hope that each of you and your family at least have the decency to self deport to any other nation as you surely don’t deserve this one, born here or not.

Energy standards

In the Berkshire Hathaway 2019 annual report, page 9, Warren Buffett provides insight into the energy division (BHE) of his company’s conglomerate. He notes that since purchasing 76% of its Iowa utility in 2000, rates have increased less than 1% a year. Further, the company has promised “that there will be no base rate increases through 2028.”

In 2021 BHE expects that it will generate more electricity from wind than is consumed by its Iowa customers, attaining wind self-sufficiency in the state. The residential rates for the other large investor-owned utility in Iowa are 70% higher than those of BHE.

Perhaps the Kansas Corporation Commission can hold Evergy to these standards through 2028. This could alleviate concerns over how much of the acquisition premium to allow Evergy to charge the former Westar customers in 2023. It could also ease concern about whether to allow one regulated division of Evergy to charge another prices far in excess of the cost to generate the power during times of peak capacity.

It is common practice for companies to measure themselves against industry best practices. This appears to be an excellent opportunity for Evergy to adopt that practice.