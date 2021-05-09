Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on racism, NCAA and party affiliation

To submit a letter to the editor, email letters@wichitaeagle.com. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Telling the truth

It never ceases to amaze me how Sen. Tim Scott can go before the cameras to tell the world about the racist behavior he has experienced at the hands of white police officers, white store owners and others — and in the next breath he can muster the courage to say “America is not a racist country.” This flies in the face of the systemic racism that African Americans face on a daily basis in the United States. We see it in the workplace, in the real estate industry, in law enforcement, in the banking industry, in the education system, and last but not least, in healthcare. It also the seeks to belittle lengthy research that has been undertaken by Citigroup, the AMA, countless universities and churches.

In a September 2020 report, Citigroup, one of the country’s largest banking firms, stated that “systemic racism,” has cost the US economy $16 trillion in 20 years. The American Medical Association, the nation’s largest group of doctors, recognized racism as a public health threat in Nov. 2020. We’re not talking 30, 40 years ago. These reports are little more than six months ago. So, for Tim Scott, Nikki Haley or any other conservative Republican to go before the cameras and repeat Sen. Scott’s assertion, I say you are entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts.

Now, we all know why Sen. Scott made those assertions. Because if he had told the truth, he would face the same fate Rep. Liz Cheney is now facing — for speaking truthfully.

NCAA bullying

The sky has fallen! Our Legislature voted to ban transgender participation in women’s sports. Discrimination labeling makes this an emotional issue in direct conflict with biological reality. It’s also gratifying that our governor and mayor are easily intimidated by the left. Do what the NCAA demands or they’ll take their games elsewhere. Pure extortion! There’s no other word for it. Public intimidation to dictate government policy should automatically disqualify the NCAA from state or national support and tax advantages.

COVID has been used to justify a lot of things, right or wrong. But COVID has nothing to do with the ethically bankrupt activities of the NCAA. Caving in to a morally bankrupt organization bullying its influence into public policy is a very slippery slope. As Caitlyn Jenner, transgender 1976 Olympic champion, California governor candidate and solidly against transgender women’s sports was quoted as saying in the May 4 Eagle, it’s “a question of fairness”. Obviously, the NCAA only supports the science and sides with fairness when it fits their agenda.

Political affiliation

Recently a reader shared his thoughts on the politics of the day, and how the last few years have made him think of his own role as a voter over the years as a registered Republican. That no longer reflected who he is today, and he removed himself from those rolls.

I have not been able to stop thinking about that. Years ago, I registered Republican at the request of a friend who was running in a primary election, and have mostly used my designation in primaries to decrease a vote against a candidate. Recently, I contacted the County Election Office and reregistered as unaffiliated, which truly reflects myself as a voter. As I near my 81st birthday, I gave some thought as to why I would do this now, and concluded that my vote is as important as anyone’s. Voting is a privilege and responsibility and we senior citizens should make every effort to get out and make our informed vote.