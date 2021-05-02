Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on public servants, Hope Ranch for Women, racism

Email your letter to the editor to letters@wichitaeagle.com. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thank public servants

This year has been hard for all of us, and the world needs a bit of celebration of the public good. As Congress has declared May 2-8 as Public Service Recognition Week, I want to encourage everyone to celebrate your neighbors, friends and family who are public servants.

Whether it’s a handwritten note, a surprise treat or a simple thank you, we implore you to show your appreciation for our public servants, volunteers and heroes this week.

We all can be public servants. Whether by profession, volunteering or care for our neighbors — we all can serve.

Join the Public Policy and Management Center at Wichita State University in celebrating our public servants. Without our public health heroes, city and county leaders, nonprofit service providers, essential workers, vaccine administrators, teachers, private business leaders and volunteers — Kansas would not be able to bounce back from hardships.

This past year has only amplified the vital service our public servants provide. Thank you all who put the “we” before “me.”

Hope Ranch

Many were very disappointed that Gov. Kelly elected to veto the funding for the Hope Ranch for Women pilot project that would have provided the much-needed support for women fleeing human trafficking in the Wichita area.

Local law enforcement has made it clear that they cannot arrest our way out of this problem. The need for services that help these women escape is a limiting factor in their efforts to fight this stain on our city. Gov. Kelly’s veto guarantees another year delay in that fight.

Hope Ranch for Women exists to empower women who have been exploited and abused to rise above their circumstances. It is a 501c3 faith based nonprofit that received an A+ rating from the National Trafficking Sheltered Alliance.

In addition, Hope Ranch for Women serves victims of human trafficking by connecting women to mental health counseling, facilitating their entrance into training for job placement and soft-skills development, and helping them receive medical care and support to secure housing. All of this and much more is aimed at empowering women towards economic mobility, while reducing the likelihood that they return to human trafficking.

Hope Ranch for Women went before both the House and Senate budget committees to request funds to meet the rising tide of human trafficking in Wichita. The request had the overwhelming bipartisan support of the legislators and local leadership including Mayor Whipple and Sheriff Easter. More importantly there was no opposition from the Kelly administration during the House or Senate hearings, rendering her veto even more baffling.

When the Kansas Legislature returns to Topeka on Monday, they should override Gov. Kelly’s veto and let Kansans knows that combating the ills of human-trafficking are a priority for this State.

Love yourself

Dear racists, you are outdated and outnumbered. There are more people in the world who love each other than hate each other.

People of color are not going anywhere; we are here to stay.

My advice to you is to relax, take a chill pill and learn to assimilate. You will feel less miserable and you will learn to love yourself. Once you love yourself, you will learn to love others.

God bless you on your journey to a whole new world.