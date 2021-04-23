Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on elections, sustainability, politicians and stadium parking

Hijack elections

Democratic state Rep. Elizabeth Bishop’s piece in Tuesday’s Eagle is another effort to enable her party to allow the governor and secretary of state to hijack elections, like we just witnessed in Georgia. Thank heavens for HB2332 and what it does to protect our vote in Kansas.

Election fraud

So the Republicans in Topeka are trying to change the way we voted in 2020 because of fraud? Does that mean that Roger Marshall won his race in a fraudulent way or is it just that some Democrats won and that is wrong? Just asking.

Sustainability

Earth Day provides the opportunity to celebrate our beautiful planet. This Earth Day and all of April, the beverage industry is reinforcing its commitment to protect our environment through sustainable solutions that reduce our plastic footprint and help create a circular economy for our bottle and can recyclables.

Sustainability solutions begin at the local level. America’s leading beverage companies are working with communities across Kansas on ways to protect and preserve our planet.

One initiative aims to increase the collection of our 100% recyclable plastic bottles. The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo, in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund, Closed Loop Partners and The Recycling Partnership fund modernizations of recycling infrastructure in local communities. Our Every Bottle Back initiative is shepherding nearly a half-billion dollars to increase the collection of plastic and remake it into new bottles.

The Kansas Beverage Association is committed to getting our bottles back so they don’t end up in waterways, parks and landfills.

Earth Day reminds us to protect our natural surroundings. The people of your local beverage companies who work and live in Kansas share the goal of clean and healthy communities. Our businesses are doing their part to keep it that way.

Value service

Interesting to note two prominent Kansans in the Eagle Sunday. One referencing values and the other on the hot seat for ethical behavior.

Sen. Roger Marshall thinks he knows what Kansans value. I for one value a senator who attends to legislation that serves all of us. Focusing on gender identity, mocking other Senators, the Dr. Seuss Foundation and old interoffice memos doesn’t move us forward. Marshall’s grandstanding is missing the mark in terms of my values.

And on another front, Mike Pompeo’s misuse of government funds for personal gain certainly doesn’t fit into this Kansans’ value system. His “gas lighting” response is very revealing.

Note to Kansans: Elect persons who value humility and service to all of us.

Ballpark parking

It would seem that the city of Wichita has done its standard of “plenty of parking “ in the area of the new stadium. There is not! My question is why the project to build a temporary parking lot has just been awarded? The city has had well over a year to do the bid and have this project completed. What is the reason for the delay? Now it most likely will not be completed before the May 11 game. Great going, city of Wichita.