Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on gun ownership, Biden on immigration, wind farms and sports

To submit a letter to the editor, email letters@wichitaeagle.com. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gun ownership

This is 2021 and the worn out, antiquated arguments for allowing almost anyone to have any kind, and as many, weapons as they want is more than ridiculous, it is disastrous. The easy availability to powerful guns is a major reason our mass shootings are more prevalent than in other Democratic nations.

The horse is already out of the barn, but we need some rational thinking to bring us into the 21st century regarding gun ownership. Some immediate action is needed, as well as a serious review of the Second Amendment. When our laws no longer protect us, they need to be changed. And we need a serious look at why these shootings are happening. Something is terribly wrong in our society.

Biden on immigration

In his recent hourlong press conference, it took President Biden only 8 minutes to initiate the subject of the sudden massive increase of illegal immigrants breaching our Southern border since his inauguration with these words: “I guess I should be flattered people are coming because I’m the nice guy; that’s the reason why it’s happening — that I’m a decent man or however it’s phrased. That — you know, that’s why they’re coming.”

Not all nations are privileged to have such a self satisfied leader. But, really, if I had my druthers, I would much prefer that he pay more attention to leading our nation in a constructive manner for the benefit of citizens and taxpayers and be less concerned with the warm-fuzzy feeling that he must experience by being popular with illegal freeloaders.

Wind farms

Regarding the proposed Pretty Prairie Wind Farm here in Reno County, and others in this region, aesthetics have not received enough attention. Some call wind turbines “hideous” as though that matters. However, it is just an opinion and as such it is not dispositive. I find wind turbines futuristically beautiful, but my opinion is also not, as they say, dispositive.

I do think aesthetics matter, and when the project is approved I hope the developers will consider beauty in the design of their whirligigs. The Dutch have been building windmills for centuries, and they are so beautiful that artists travel from afar to make images of them. Could we not have something a bit more Dutch? Judicious use of stone, brick, and shingles could go a long way toward charming the naysayers.

The turbines are coming. Let’s make them look good if we can.

Streaming sports

For years pundits have recommended eliminating one’s cable subscription. They claim it is too expensive and not as cool as streaming. The unspoken but clear message is that cable subscribers are pitiful Luddites. Now comes baseball season and fans of major league teams are learning that, as a result of the Sinclair company’s purchase of the Fox sports channels, these games, including Royals games, cannot be streamed. They are available only on cable. Moreover I notice that streaming services are gradually becoming more expensive. I always found the cord cutting argument a little thin. Its rationale overlooks the business model on which its assumptions are based. And if Sinclair does reach deals with streaming services, guess what is going up.