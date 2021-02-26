Letters: Wichita readers discuss education, natural gas prices, WSU basketball

Email your letter to the editor to letters@wichitaeagle.com. Getty Images

Education vs. test scores

Caring parents have always desired the best learning experiences for their children. Under the leadership of Betsy DeVos, Trump’s U.S. Secretary of Education, there has been a surge of interest in “alternative schools,” to the detriment of public schools funding.

Advocates of variations on private schools have touted higher academic test scores as an attraction to parents who want this “best.” I believe this to be a serious, albeit innocent, error.

With just over five decades of experience educating classroom teachers and school support personnel, allowing me to be in the schools extensively, I have been clear in differentiating the significant difference between “schooling” and “education.” I believe parents who understand this difference will opt for enrolling their precious offspring in our public schools.

The concept of effective schooling in an incomplete appraisal of the best learning experiences for students, i.e. academic test scores. More than basic academic growth is the greater concept of a comprehensive “education.”

The ideal school and classroom is a microcosm of the society in which students will live and establish a career. Students have much to gain from the everyday interaction of a more accurate representation of this greater body politic. Being in the presence of a cross-cultural, socio-economic, multi-ethnic and racial mix that more nearly represents our country’s population allows students to be better prepared for life outside school.

Other schooling alternatives tend to be populated by a student body that narrows this greater more accurate slice of America. This may result in higher academic test scores, but parents must consider the trade-offs in terms of assuring their children the overall best learning experience.

In fact, there is much to be learned that is not measured by academic tests. Students interacting in casual social settings like the playground and extra curricular activities, engaging in group problem solving, sharing life experiences and unique perspectives are being “educated.”

Reduced funding for public schools is thus indefensible, as money for alternative schools harms the superior investment in a more comprehensive and practical education for our youth.

Natural gas price gouging

When there is increased demand for gasoline, we don’t allow a gas station to raise the price from $3 to $1,200 a gallon just because there is a line of cars. Natural gas and electricity are commodities, just like gasoline or wheat, readily available in bulk, and if the price skyrockets on a day of increased demand or disruption, we call that price gouging.

There was never a shortage of fuel. Natural gas service is limited only by its delivery pipes (think trucks and pumps in gasoline). No price will change the maximum amount of gas deliverable that day, and there is no competition or alternative. At this one gas station, customers can’t even sell their place in line. If a utility is maxed out, they don’t run out of fuel, they just can’t deliver anymore. The only way to deliver $1,200/gallon gas is to not deliver somebody else’s existing $3/gallon gas they already paid for and beg them not to pick it up. Somebody pocketed the difference, they didn’t provide more fuel to the market.

This is not supply and demand, this is taking advantage of people and profiteering. We don’t stand for this.

AAC and COVID-19

Question: Why can’t the American Athletic Conference punish schools that can’t figure out how to do COVID-19 protocol? SMU is hurting Wichita State and any other school they were supposed to play by not being able to get their act together like WSU and Houston.

Make Brown WSU’s coach

Wichita State better name Issac Brown the Shockers’ official basketball coach — and immediately. Prior to the “rebound war” he orchestrated to defeat nationally ranked Houston, the team had already won five straight games, matching their season high. Now they’re in first place in the AAC.

WSU athletic director Darron Boatright is out of time. Get the contract signed now. Schools around the country are watching. We could lose Brown before we even get him.