Letters to the editor (Jan. 6, 2021)

Public resources

The city manager is paid by public funds and is hired to implement the policies of the city council. Every city, big or small, must organize and carry out the work that meets the needs of the public: roads, traffic lights, clean water, provision of public libraries and public spaces for cultural events.

There is a structural difference between public and private enterprises: Public resources are meant to serve the needs of the public, are paid for by the public (taxes), and are controlled by the public through elections. Private enterprises are aimed at making a profit, and they are controlled by private individuals.

One wonders why a city manager does not seem to know that a fundamental part of his job is to protect public control of resources?

Don’t betray America

Dear Congress: Today there will be an attempt to overthrow the democratic government of the United States of America. The stakes are no less than the soul and foundation of our system of self-governance. It is treason to so betray the constitution and laws you have sworn to uphold.

There may be no legal reprisal for the vile sin yet to be set upon our great nation on Jan. 6, but rest assured that those who vote against democracy on that day will be remembered by the cold eyes of history as traitors to America. The song of these men and women will ring in infamy for all time. I encourage you not to be among their number.

Wind Surge

There is little question that the Wind Surge name is unpopular and controversial among the local baseball fan community. But now the term “surge” is especially insensitive. “Surge” has become linked to the COVID-19 pandemic because the term is used throughout the media to describe the increase in COVID cases and losses. Use of the word will be taken as tone-deaf in a time of tragedy.

The new logo and colors are good, and the “WS” initials can be preserved with another, more appropriate choice, such as Wind Socks, Wind Surfers or Wind Sharks, to suggest a few.

While ticket sales for the projected start of the season were impressive, this is clearly attributed to the novelty of having AAA ball return to Wichita. Imagine the sustained response if the community were enthusiastic about the team name? A few may like the name, but I suggest many more are ambivalent or unhappy. And now, during a time in which “surge” describes a pandemic, the name is just inappropriate.

The owners should take the opportunity of a canceled season, a new league and a new affiliate to re-boot the image and correct this mistake.

Say a prayer

Missouri Democrat Emanuel Cleaver has stoked the “woke” administration by ending the Congressional opening prayer with “amen and awoman.” I wonder if this will affect the singing of religious hymns . . . and hers?