Letters to the editor (Jan. 3, 2021)

Law enforcement heroes

Saturday, Jan. 9, is recognized across our nation as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Please take a moment in your day to say thank you and show appreciation to the women and men in the law enforcement agencies serving our Wichita metro area.

This has been an exceptionally challenging year to be in law enforcement; yet these dedicated heroes, whether they’re police officers, deputies, troopers, detectives, CSI, detention deputies, federal officers or any of the many other support aspects of the law enforcement community suit up, go to work and strive to make a difference in the lives of others living in or visiting our communities.

In the spirit of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, please take a minute to write a note to your law enforcement agency, wear something blue, or say thank you to a law enforcement officer.

Please join the Wichita Metro Crime Commission in thanking and showing your appreciation for the work of our law enforcement heroes.

Keep prisons prisons

As a native Kansan who drove the state just weeks ago, I read a Wichita Eagle article: “Kelly wants to transform part of Kansas’ largest prison for substance abuse treatment” (Dec. 24). I think Gov. Kelly may have good intentions, but the Lansing prison was designed as a prison, not as a drug rehab center.

If you look at a map of Kansas’ correctional facilities, the highest security prisons are closer to the state’s higher-population centers: Lansing, El Dorado, Topeka, Winfield, etc. Terrible criminals still exist, and the ones who are convicted in the worst cases such as rape, murder, and aggravated crimes involving weapons have to be incarcerated with ample security guards and facilities. The tall walls and razor wire aren’t there for show. Those hardened complexes are reinforced to house and prevent the escape of equally hardened criminals who are a threat to society. While drug rehabs may be needed, perhaps some rural county jails could be converted to serve that, on a space-available basis. For now, keep prisons prisons.

Take our country back

I think that President Trump did us a great service by exposing the pervasive corruption in both the Democratic and Republican parties. The best thing he can do now is to graciously leave the White House, change his political affiliation to the Independent Party and do everything in his power to recruit good young people who can relate to the average American and have the best interest of Americans at heart.

The latest stimulus package was the last straw. It indicated beyond a doubt how selfish and corrupt both major parties are, with a huge percentage of the package going to special interest groups or foreign countries and in all probability coming back to our own politicians in the form of either political favors or financial gain. And all paid for by the American taxpayer.

My wife and I, lifelong Republicans, are both going to change our political affiliation from Republican to Independent, and I would urge you all to do the same. Let’s vote for good young people, blow away both the elderly and corrupt Republicans and Democrats in the 2022 and 2024 elections and truly take our country back!

Share the relief

The procedure for sending out money for relief due to the coronavirus means some people, like my wife and me, are receiving money who don’t need it. Our Social Security retirement and small business income hasn’t been affected. We encourage people like ourselves to look around for people who are hurting, and share that relief money with them.

There are families who have lost the main income producer in the family to the virus, and other causes. And numerous businesses and jobs have been affected. You won’t have to look very far to find someone, or a charity that needs assistance. Instead of putting that money in the bank, make some burdens a little lighter by sharing what you have.