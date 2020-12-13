Letters to the editor (Dec. 13, 2020)

Respect others

I first want to thank all the heroes out there helping. You might have family you don’t get to see because you are protecting us from this pandemic. May God be with you.

When COVID-19 started, all of us weren’t so scared, but as the numbers started to rise, it got a lot worse. More and more people got sick, and it’s partly all of our faults. We kept saying, “America is a free country.” Yes it is, but we still have rules, and we still should listen and respect others.

Christmas might not be the same, but we can still spread Christmas joy by recording videos and sending letters or pictures. We can still watch Christmas movies and eat popcorn or candy canes and other treats with our family (if you live in the same house). And saying hi on Zoom.

This is important to me because in my family one of my sisters can get very sick. You might have a sister or brother or someone you know that can get very sick. So please stay home. Stay safe. And just because we are bored or it is a free country does not mean you can go into stores and chat with friends and not wear masks or not stay 6 feet apart. If you need to pick up food or gifts, do it online or with a pick-up order. And wear a mask or two, and respect others.

God will be with us through it all, even if it does not feel like it.

Democrat chaos

I disagree with Marc Thiessen’s opinion column, “Trump risks a GOP disaster in Georgia,” in the Dec. 4 Eagle. He claims Trump lost the election because of his behavior and rhetoric and that people did not vote for him because of chaos. It is the Democrat-controlled cities that caused chaos by not controlling riots. They did not mind crowds burning businesses and destroying historical buildings and statues and not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

On the other hand, during the COVID-19 pandemic, these Democrat authorities went overboard on preventing church people from meeting for fellowship or services. The Democrats went overboard on closing down the economy when sensible measures to protect against COVID-19 could have kept the economy going. Thanks to President Trump and his Operation Warp Speed program, we now have vaccines soon to be available. Of course the FDA waited one day after the election to inform us that vaccines were being approved.

Marc Thiessen also snickers at the prospect of the Cuban-Venezuelan-Chinese-Clinton-Soros conspiracy. There are affidavits that state the Dominion voting machines were made to be vulnerable so that the voting can be weighted, rigged, and flipped. That is how the communists came to power and stayed in power in Venezuela. I hope that the Washington Post writers feel like complete fools after seeing security camera videos of fraudulent vote counting in Georgia.

Winter break for schools

Educating our kids while navigating through the pandemic is the most difficult task our educators have ever experienced. Suggestion: Take summer break Dec. 21 through March 26. Halt all school all sports activities. Flip summer vacation with January-March vacation. This allows the kids and teachers to stay home and save lives. Also it gives time for the vaccine to begin to work.

Parents would have to deal with the issue of child care in January-March rather than May-August. Sports could be pushed back. I am sure spring sports like baseball, golf, track and tennis would be happy to play in warmer temps and with less virus interruption.

This would help protect our children, loved ones and all the staff in the trenches. The health officials would be more than onboard to slow the spread of the virus. Seems like the most logical step in this difficult time.