Letters to the editor (Nov. 22, 2020)

Partial funding

This missive is intended to be partially reactive to the editorial in the Nov. 18 Wichita Eagle (“Want to move on after Marshall? WSU should reveal the results of its investigation.”)

Without commentary on the overall position taken by the editorial board, I am motivated to offer a corollary perspective for consideration.

The principal platform offered in support of the editorial seems to be (without making the distinction that the WSU Intercollegiate Athletic Association is a separate not-for-profit corporation) the following: “. . . a public university funded with public dollars.”

I must respectfully disagree with the use of the word “funded.” In actuality, Wichita State University is currently a state institution partially supported with public dollars. When I came to Kansas in 1986, 75% of the university’s budget came from the state; I believe that number is now around 20%.

As those “public dollars” diminished significantly over the years, students have been forced to bear a larger and ever-increasing proportion of university funding through dramatically increased tuition and fees. It would be well to understand and recognize the financial burden placed on students and their families.

Additionally, the university has necessarily become more dependent upon the largess and generosity of private donors — in turn increasing the influence and power of those donors, benefactors and supporters (whether private individuals or corporations) over university operations. The significance and impact of that influence and power should be recognized as an important, critical and crucial reality.

Move on

It isn’t just Donald Trump who is tweeting that he won the election and won it a lot, it is also the Republican National Committee, essentially the Republican Party, that is doing the same.

Following another so-called press conference by Trump’s legal team and headed by Rudy Giuliani on Nov. 19, they tweeted numerous times that Trump won by a landslide. This from a major political party in the United States is alarming. This undermines our whole political system by sowing doubt that elections can ever be trusted again.

What happens in the next election when a Democrat wins? Are we going to have to go through this again? When the RNC is repeating the lies of Trump, then we can expect that the landscape of politics has changed, and not for the better. The great news is that 78% of Americans believe that Biden won and that he won fairly, which he did.

Unfounded claims such as those being presented in a conspiracy theory format should not decide elections. On the day that Giuliani held that press briefing, one reporter asked for evidence and one of Trump’s lawyers said that the premise of the reporter’s question was “flawed because it was not about evidence.” And when Giuliani was asked to provide the names of those who had given sworn affidavits about widespread cheating by Democrats, he replied that he would “love to” but he didn’t want to place their lives in jeopardy.

Enough is enough. It is time to move on because we will have a new president and leader on Jan. 20.

Expanding Medicaid

By not taking a position on expanding Medicaid in Kansas, Commissioners Pete Meitzner and David Dennis have taken a de facto position that everyone should fend for themselves.

As the acting Board of Public Health, expanding Medicaid is the exact issue that the county should take a firm position on, as the largest population of underinsured Kansans live right here in Sedgwick County.

How will the next generation of kids grow up to be strong contributors to our community if they struggle to meet their basic needs? How can we diversify our economy if we don’t truly value the health and well-being of our diversity? Tired of the double standard of fiercely protecting life before birth, only to recklessly abandon that life immediately after.

The commission hasn’t listened to science or the medical community to reduce the spread of COVID-19, so it’s no surprise that we can’t count on our own members of the Board of Health to stand up for greater access to healthcare in Sedgwick County.

What is surprising is how comfortable our elected officials have become with all this blood on their hands. History won’t remember this moment well.