Letters to the editor (Oct. 22, 2020)

Coach Gregg Marshall

In light of the recent articles regarding Wichita State Coach Gregg Marshall, I wanted to voice my support. From the time he and his wife, Lynn, arrived in Wichita 13 years ago, they have done nothing but support the WSU basketball program and our community. I have great respect for Coach Marshall’s accomplishments and where he has taken us as a team.

In the 2013-14 season, the Shockers finished their regular season and the Missouri Valley Conference at 34–0. This ties a NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball record which was previously set in 1991. You can’t attain those kind of results without being a passionate and well respected coach.

I have been associated with WSU, the basketball program and its coaches since 1980. I have never seen anyone more involved with the community and the players. I, along with many others, stand united in support of Gregg Marshall. He and Lynn are great people and I am very proud to call them my friends.

Bollier and Lombard

With this important election coming soon, I have been guided by a tweet made by the late Congressman John R. Lewis: “Your vote matters. If it didn’t why would some people keep trying to take it away?”

However voting is only half of the process. Voters need to be informed about the candidates and what they really believe, not what the TV ads or internet rumors say they have done or said.

We have two Kansas women running for U. S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives respectively who deserve our votes.

Dr. Barbara Bollier is knowledgeable on health issues and will work across the aisle to achieve workable solutions. She will represent Kansas citizens and bring new life to the “do nothing Senate.”

Laura Lombard is working hard to listen to Kansas citizens and their needs and is the kind of candidate we need to represent Kansas of the future in the U.S. House of Representatives. She knows the needs of young working people in Kansas, is eager to serve and possesses empathy and imagination.

Please consider both of these candidates when you cast your vote.

Roger Marshall

Out of state influences are flooding millions of dollars into the Barbara Bollier campaign for the U.S. Senate. It is not because they are interested in who represents Kansas. Rather it is an effort by the Democratic Party to take over control of the Senate. Normally Kansas is overwhelmingly Republican. However for a number of years the split between the conservative and moderate Republicans have allowed for alternating Republican and Democratic governors. Now it appears to be entering the Senate race.

Roger Marshall is an excellent candidate to represent Kansas in the Senate. If the moderates defect to the Democrats in this race, they may be handing over control of the Senate to Chuck Schumer and the Democrats. Schumer has said that “nothing is off the table” if Democrats win control of the Senate. There is a movement within the Democratic Party to abolish the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court and add Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico as states to give them four new Democratic senators. Is that really what the moderate Republicans want? I would think that is one thing that all Republicans would oppose.