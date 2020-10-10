Letters to the editor (Oct. 11, 2020)

Republican for Bollier

I am a born-and-raised Kansas Republican who strongly supports and will vote for Barbara Bollier to represent us in the U.S. Senate. Unlike her opponent, she takes time to listen, think and seek out facts.

Barbara has the Kansas values of Ike Eisenhower, Bob Dole and Nancy Kassebaum, who also respected and worked well with all of their colleagues — regardless of political party.

I have seen her effective leadership for many years. While I served on the State Board of Education, Barbara was the only Kansas legislator who took time to come to our meetings to listen and learn.

She is a powerful leader on health care reform, creating jobs, improving our schools and preserving Kansas’ high standards of honesty, compassion and willingness to work hard to achieve worthwhile goals.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Unfortunately, her opponent only votes as he is told by party bosses and special interest lobbyists. That’s not leadership.

In these uncertain times, we need Barbara Bollier’s unique skills to pass meaningful legislation. She will represent all of us instead of just the well-connected few.

Please join the thousands of Kansas Republican, Democrat and Independent voters who are determined to elect Barbara to the U.S. Senate.

Against abortion

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

I am against abortion, but I do not condemn anyone who has had one or helped perform one. I do want to help prevent more abortions from happening.

I have heard it said that women should have the right to choose to control their bodies by having abortions. What is an abortion? An abortion is the killing of an unborn baby by starving, dismembering, or poisoning it. Many mothers suffer physical and/or mental complications from this act.

If you believe abortion is acceptable, I ask that you research how abortions are performed. Live Action has animated videos showing how abortions are performed and are narrated by a former abortion doctor who turned pro-life.

If you are pregnant and need help, there are crisis pregnancy centers across the country. Seek the help, and you will find it.

Proverbs 31:8 — Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Defend the rights of all those who have nothing.

Unnecessary campaigns

Did you ever wonder why an incumbent would spend a year campaigning? Isn’t his record of the last four years his resume? Hasn’t he shown us what he has done, and is trying to do? Why the need for pep rallies to whip up his supporters into an emotional frenzy? Why take a chance in a pandemic to assemble people together to cheer and applaud?

As for as a challenger, why not give them a legal-size piece of paper, have them list their stances on the issues (abortion, gun rights, taxes, etc.), and if elected, ‘This is what I will try to do.’ They cannot use the words, ‘If I am elected, this is what I will do.’ This would be made available to every registered voter. No need to go all over America campaigning, charging up people emotionally. This would take out a big part of what has been a major factor in our latest elections.

Thompson for judge

James Thompson will make a fine judge. He has invested time and effort in Wichita, Sedgwick County, and Kansas. He is hardworking, honest, well-versed in the law, and dedicated to hearing cases objectively and humanely. James has years of experience as a civil rights attorney who has appeared in court on behalf of many clients.

He is a veteran who served in Washington, D.C., and returned to Kansas to earn a law degree at Washburn University, then put that degree to work for justice. Having worked for and with him for three years, I know it was worth all the effort it took his many supporters to get the 5,000 write-in signatures needed to get him on the November ballot. That labor was dedicated to a man who not only talks the talk. He walks the walk.

On Nov. 3, vote for James Thompson for judge, Division 25 on the 18th District Court.