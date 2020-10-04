Letters to the editor (Oct. 4, 2020)

America loses

Watching two grown men insult and shout over each other was an accurate depiction of our nation’s malaise. It wasn’t difficult to identify which candidate favored capitalism and which one favored government control.

Name calling and petty insults with unsubstantiated claims were expected, and they did not disappoint us.

What was truly disappointing, however, was the way their behavior mirrored today’s American society. Some may disagree, but it used to be a sign of disrespect toward others to be sloppy in appearance, dress and manners. There was respect for authority and the property of others.

Today’s media has unfortunately chosen to be part of our dilemma. Despite their protestations, media have developed a propensity to only publish selected details and omit mitigating circumstances that are in disagreement with their own personal biases and opinions.

There was no winner in this debate. America will be the loser no matter who wins the election.

Debate suggestion

After watching the Trump-Biden “debate” I have concluded that the following format should be used in future debates:

Each candidate shall be locked in a sound-proof isolation booth (remember “The $64,000 Question”?) for the entire debate. Each booth shall have a speaker, timer, and microphone. A timer shall be visible to the TV and in-person audiences.

Both candidates shall only be able to hear the moderator ask the question and the opponent answer the question. When the moderator asks the question, the timer will start for the allotted time and will automatically shut off the microphone when the time has expired. Only the mic of the person to whom the question was directed will be on. Thus, each candidate will have to wait his turn to speak.

This will allow the audience to hear the positions each candidate takes on each question presented.

Public university?

Regarding the Wichita Eagle editorial, “Public deserves answers about WSU president’s departure,” the first sentence states that Wichita State is “a public university funded with public dollars.” It is a public university in name only. Public funding has been cut to a trickle in the last few years. It’s probably about enough to pay the janitorial fees. So unless that has changed, WSU is not publicly funded.

Instead, WSU has had to rely on fundraising to survive. In stepped private individuals with lots of money. Now they view WSU as “their university.” Since WSU is bought and paid for by these people, they feel entitled to tell the university what to do.

This is wrong. Public universities need to be funded by everyone (hence, the term “public”). Then no one group will feel entitled to push their demands on the university.

End Alzheimer’s

Even though we did not gather in a large group, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s happened in Wichita on Sept. 12 and we walked everywhere — on city sidewalks, hiking trails, paths and, in my case, around the neighborhood. I joined others and walked to honor those we love who currently are battling Alzheimer’s, the sixth leading cause of death in America, while raising money toward finding a cure so others don’t have to face the heartbreak that Alzheimer’s presents.

The walk is over, but the fight is not.

I lost my grandma in 2007 to Lewy-Body dementia, so I’ve seen the devastation dementia can bring to those who have it and those who are caregivers. My children never got to know the woman who taught me about Queen Anne’s lace, taught me how to sew a pillow or showed me how to bake.

I encourage everyone to support this cause so that some day we can celebrate the first survivor of Alzheimer’s. You can still donate at alz.org/cwkswalk, or register for any of the remaining walks in central and western Kansas. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.