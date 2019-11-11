Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor (Nov. 12, 2019)

Arkansas River

If one uses the logic that things are too expensive so “not going to happen,” as was presented in The Wichita Eagle article regarding proposals to “activate” the Arkansas River, does money become the only qualifier whether something is worthwhile or not? I believe that a vision starts with an idea – a dream, if you will. Then one looks at the potential positive and negative outcomes. Who will benefit? Will anyone or anything be harmed? A matrix is then developed so one could look at raw capital cost versus benefits. It is very easy to identify raw capital cost – much more difficult to identify benefits.

Most benefits are not easily measured. As an example, if a person has a treatable disease but the treatments are extremely expensive, do you move forward with treatment or say due to the cost, “not going to happen.” I would venture to say that most benefits are of hidden savings. Meaning that there is no dollar advantage to having city parks except for the beauty they bring to the city, the health benefits not only to those who walk and exercise but also the mental decompression that all of us experience when we are provided the opportunity to be in nature.

Bob Lavelle, Park City

Local news

The article by Bruce Brown (“Attacks on the press are a threat to your freedom,” Nov. 7) makes a good case for having a free press in our democracy. I agree. Whether it involves an investigation as elaborate as the Watergate scandal or simply reporting the zoning applications, our newspapers have provided the details that the public needs to know.

However, our local Wichita Eagle has reduced local coverage considerably over the past several decades. I have been looking through some old articles and realize that we are missing such things as the police report, courthouse actions at all levels, local history, agriculture reports. Since the reporting staff has been greatly diminished, The Eagle no longer has people available to cover some of those meetings or activities.

That makes me wonder if a dedicated reporter could have uncovered some of the backroom shenanigans at City Hall, before they had advanced so far. Perhaps I am remembering the good old days, such as pictured in old movies. But restaurant reviews are a poor substitute for actual news.

Liz Hicks, Wichita

Narrowing Douglas

I hate being considered “dense” or “contrary,” but I don’t get changing Douglas from four lanes to three. If it’s some kind of concession to Wichita’s bike and scooter riders, what percentage of the population rides two-wheelers compared to the thousands who drive cars on Douglas?

There’s also the loss of storefront parking that both merchants and their customers value. Perhaps such a change anticipates hundreds of biking millennials moving to Wichita in the next couple of years? Otherwise, I’m sorry. It makes no sense to me.

Lynn Stephan, Wichita

Abandoned dog

I was deeply saddened to read about the dog that was dumped in a ditch and left to suffer and eventually die. It’s hard for me to understand such cruelty and lack of responsibility from the person that committed this horrible act. God does not forgive you and neither will most people in society. I pray that you will repent this sin. If not, karma sometimes has a way of dealing with “people” like you.

Tom Sweeney, Bel Aire

Priest shortage

I pray the pope can resolve the priest shortage in the Amazon region without ending the tradition of the Roman Catholic Church. It’s ludicrous to think that celibacy was imposed so the church would receive the priests’ assets. There are no Warren Buffets in the priesthood. Many vow a life of poverty. The reason for celibacy is so that priests are free to care for their congregation. If they have a wife and children, that would be their first priority.