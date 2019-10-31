Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor (Nov. 1, 2019)

Public transportation

The city’s announcement that they will be replacing lanes on Douglas with bike and scooter lanes is a glimpse into a larger issue. With the sorry state of public transportation in this city, the need for alternate means is apparent. While the addition of these bike lanes is a step in the right direction, Wichita needs to tackle the bigger issue – increased reliable and accessible public transportation.

Wichita’s only options for public transport currently are a bus line with unreliable schedules and limited trolley support in the downtown area – both poor examples of a commitment to making this a city with “something for everyone,” as advertised on the Wichita tourism website. When comparing Wichita to other cities of its size, there is a stark contrast in the commitment of public officials to increase public transportation options in a society with a growing emphasis on expanding city infrastructure and reducing carbon emissions. Our current and future city officials must do better.

Kelsey Wulfkuhle, Bel Aire

Joseph Shepard

Did you know that 80 percent of the students in USD 259 are not proficient in reading, math, science or history? Is your child or grandchild one of them?

It is time to elect new leaders to the Wichita school board. Just making excuses and demanding more of our tax dollars has not prepared our kids to compete for jobs in the global economy.

Joseph Shepard is a young leader with practical ideas to bring the change we need. He supports our teachers and will work hard to make sure that every student is successful. Plus, he is not afraid to ask tough questions and expect factual answers.

His opponent worked for USD 259 and then on the school board for eight years. She complains that Wichita test scores are some of the lowest in the state because of not enough funding. Yet between 2016 and 2018, she and the board spent $123.5 million more while test scores actually went down.

No more excuses. Joseph Shepard has a servant’s heart and knows that our teachers are not miracle workers or baby sitters. He will involve families and motivate students to come to school ready to learn. Let’s elect a proven leader who will actually represent us.

Walt Chappell, Wichita

Sheril Logan

We can make a good decision on Nov. 5. We have an exceptional candidate running for the at-large position on the USD 259 school board. After a lifetime in education, Sheril Logan has the experience and time to continue meeting tomorrow’s challenges.

In the next four years, she will be working to help our students read, learn, be safe and graduate. She will continue to meet with staff, students, and parents, as we get used to the new grading system. She will be working with our superintendent and other board members to do everything possible to keep our kids safe. She understands the enormity of educating 50,000 students in ways which will prepare them for a successful future. Whether their goals include college or one of 27 career or tech-ed paths available to them through USD 259, Sheril Logan will be there cheering them on!

This year she has been named one of the top 10 finalists for the Green-Garner Award. School board members in the largest 100 districts in our entire country are eligible for this recognition. Imagine! What an honor!

We are blessed to have her in Wichita! We are blessed by her continued commitment to our kids! Make the right decision on Nov. 5. Vote to re-elect Sheril Logan!

Anita Chartier, Wichita

Becky Tuttle

Becky Tuttle is exactly what our city needs. She is council member who brings talent. commitment and a passion to lead this city into the changing dynamics of the future as it unfolds. We are lucky to have such a citizen step forward to take on this challenge of public service. She certainly will honor our past but help craft the proper direction for the future. I believe that by electing Becky, the community at large will be the beneficiaries of her steady-handed leadership. Make sure you get out and vote.