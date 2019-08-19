Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on empathy, presidential rhetorict and shootings (Aug. 20, 2019)

Empathy

The editorial “Kansans looking for empathy, leadership in future physicians” (Aug. 17 Eagle) represents a needs assessment regarding characteristics of future physicians to serve Kansas. I am appalled to note that each of these characteristics have applied in earlier times to socialized humans in any capacity. Those ideas were taught to my two sons and to every student who came within my reach in years of teaching and counseling.

The extent to which they have been eliminated from even professional conduct came to mind recently when a colleague reported that dedicated EMTs working to save his wife’s life were surrounded by firefighters who conversed and laughed while watching the debacle, which ended in death in a public place.

Where was the empathy, cultural sensitivity and interpersonal skills expected of professionals on active duty? The contrast with the EMTs was marked, to say the least, and the impression left on that man’s mind was one of horror.

We need to broaden our expectations again to require the same characteristics of future physicians (not lacking in practicing physicians in my view) to every human in the state.

Cathie Hay, Wichita

Rhetoric

We hear much from political pundits about “presidential rhetoric” with nary a murmur about how it is to be defined and to whom it applies. We are told that a president’s rhetoric must always rise above that of those would-be presidents who intend to serve us next. If their intention is to be president, what of their “presidential rhetoric” should we expect?

These days the pots are all calling the kettle black and making no excuses for the fact that they own the very weakness they decry. They are covetous persons inveighing against an intemperance they share, ravens who chide blackness, and hypocrites who cast stones that rebound upon themselves.

At least seven Democratic presidential contenders have escalated their criticism of Trump calling him a “white supremacist” outright. Others have shied from the label, but have said he enables and encourages white supremacy. And all that despite Trump saying, “In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy.”

Nothing is more divisive than the Democratic contenders playing loose and careless with rhetoric. Those wanting to be the next president should not be allowed to hold with the hare and run with the hounds.

Ron A. Hoffman, Rose Hill

Solution needed

Someone please organize a million person march on Washington to get some action on these horrific shootings. I am beginning to think it will almost take a civil war to get these shootings stopped. Another bill to ban military weapons and implement effective background checks will only make a small reduction in the problem. There are too many guns out there already, in the hands of angry people who have their hate encouraged by our leaders in Washington. Are we as a nation so stupid and apathetic that we will allow this to go on?

In my mind, the right to live, and be safe, is more important than letting every Tom, Dick and Harry have any kind of weapon they want, and carry any place they want. And will we tolerate the hate that is being spread under the guise of the 1st Amendment? And the 2nd Amendment was written in a time when we did not have a large standing military to protect us, and what is going on now is not a “well regulated militia.” The present interpretation of both amendments need revisited. The blood is on the hands of every citizen that allows and promotes the status quo.