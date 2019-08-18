Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on voter turnout, Ron Estes and shootings (Aug. 18, 2019)

Few voters

Every time there is an election, the small numbers of voters who participate is really shameful. An article in the Eagle stated that despite all the tweaking of primary dates and configurations of the ballot, people just do not come out to vote.

There is an abundance of whining and complaining about the state of our democracy; it is one of the cherished rights addressed in the founding our democracy. Voting is a right and a responsibility. The beauty of this system is that when participation is high, whoever receives a majority of votes takes the seat. Simple, though the Electoral College system is a different issue.

What is happening (or not) in Washington is becoming critical and shameful. To me, a pyramid is a visual symbol that shows a broad base with sides moving up to a narrow point indicating that a majority of our citizens has culled out those not qualified to govern. I see our government as an inverted pyramid with a small base that has allowed a relatively few voters to create the wide plane on top governing, representing only those who voted and not the majority of eligible voters. What we have is a result that does not really represent the will of the people — only those who have taken the trouble to vote.

Ginny Sartorius, Wichita

Thankful for Estes

The author of “Indifference” (Aug. 13 Letters to the Editor) said, inaccurately, that Congressman Ron Estes and our senators are ignoring the problems at the border and with gun violence.

For weeks, Speaker Nancy Pelosi played political games with an emergency funding bill for federal agencies dealing with the crisis at the border that was passed in the Senate with support from both our Kansas senators. Congressman Estes and his Republican colleagues repeatedly asked for this bill to be brought up on the House floor, but the Speaker denied Estes’ public request. Eventually, Democrats traded gameplay for duty and the necessary bill was passed.

Second, with respect to gun violence, our representatives have nothing to apologize for. Our God-given right to defend ourselves is critical to ending these tragic incidents. In addition, Congressman Estes sponsored the Mass Violence Prevention Act, which encourages prosecution of gun violence cases and establishes a joint project between federal, state and local law enforcement to stop mass shootings before they happen.

Comparing the facilities on our border to Hitler’s concentration camps and implying our representatives have blood on their hands is dangerously wrong and dishonest. I am thankful for Congressman Estes, and he deserves fair treatment even if one disagrees.

Marlo Masterson, Andover

Over and over

I agree with a previously published letter from Jerry Whetstone of Wichita. I have listened and watched our media and politicians. He was right the shootings have been talked about all the time, that not much will happen and then there will be another shooting, or unfortunately more.

I was reminded of the stoplight lesson. A particular corner in a town is dangerous to pedestrians and traffic and many times the question for a stoplight has been brought up. The powers that be have said no, it would cost too much money, there’s not a lot of traffic problems and it isn’t necessary. Then someone is killed and the powers that be realize it is important and they find the money and then there’s another death because the stoplight isn’t installed for at least a year. I often wonder how many deaths it will take for a gun law to be passed. Or will politicians and lobbyists try to do the same thing over and over and expect a different results?