Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on KanCare, the 19th Amendment, Neighbors and mayor’s race (July 31, 2019)

Medicaid expansion

On July 30, 1965, President Johnson signed the bipartisan Social Security Amendments into law, creating Medicaid as the bedrock program providing health care access for low-income Americans.

Today, Medicaid (known as KanCare in Kansas) is a lifeline for thousands of Kansans — particularly children, seniors, people of color, veterans and those living with disabilities. Supporting KanCare is one of the best investments we can make in Kansas’ future.

Through KanCare, low-income Kansans can better receive cost-effective preventative care and avoid catastrophic out-of-pocket medical costs. Additionally, research has shown Medicaid enrollment improves school attendance, high school graduation and college enrollment. Medicaid-eligible children earn more and require less medical care in adulthood. Medicaid has also been proven to stimulate economic growth and create jobs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

More than a half century after its creation, Medicaid has surpassed goals of improving health for lower-income Americans. Now we have the opportunity to help even more Kansans get access to affordable health care.

I will continue to fight for Medicaid expansion, and I am hopeful the Legislature will do the right thing in the 2020 legislative session by expanding the reach of this vital program.

Lee Norman, KDHE secretary

19th Amendment

As individuals and organizations around the nation mark the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, Wichita is at the center of the celebration. Specifically, the League of Women Voters Wichita-Metro is the center.

After a 70-plus year fight for equality for women in the United States, the National American Woman Suffrage Association met in Illinois in 1919 and established the National League of Women Voters — with Jane Brooks of Wichita as its first national president. Mrs. Brooks immediately returned to Wichita and chartered the first local League of Women Voters in the country. The movement continued through 1920, when the 19th amendment was ratified, and still continues to fight for present women’s rights initiatives and human rights in general.

Current officers and members of the League of Women Voters Wichita-Metro want Wichitans and Kansans to be aware of their proud record as significant contributors to women’s rights and equality for all. The Wichita League has been a continuous force over the past 100 years, from voter registration, education and advocacy to non-partisan political forums to providing scholarships to local deserving youth. Join us as we celebrate this milestone.

Sharon H. Cranford, Wichita

Neighbors

My husband and I ate at Neighbors Bar and Grill at least once a week or more. The food was simple, delicious, affordable and the service was excellent. Since the portions were generous, we often shared a meal, as did others. The owner, Chuck Giles, was happy to provide an extra plate at no charge.

Other customers included multiple generations of families, groups celebrating special occasions and customers from all over town for Chuck’s fried chicken. Afternoons brought friends together for a cup of coffee and great pie and often women sipping tea and playing bridge.

Last Friday evening someone robbed and murdered Mr. Giles in his home driveway. The despicable murderer(s) took a hard-working man’s life and robbed us of our favorite community gathering place.

I don’t know if Mr. Giles’ family will be able to reopen Neighbors, but we miss Chuck and the warm welcome we have always received at Neighbors.

Pat Lehman, Wichita

Lyndy Wells

I’m supporting Lyndy Wells for Mayor. Obviously it’s a tough job. Among the qualities the successful candidate must demonstrate is a blend of political acumen, business and financial experience at a high level, and a willingness to listen and share leadership.

Lyndy Wells has proven his value to our community in each of these important areas. And he has one more inherent trait that is vital to Wichita’s CEO: a commitment to transparency with the rest of us in financial and other matters vital to our future. Quite a contrast from “ready-fire-aim” — then retrench and try to explain actions well after the fact — practiced at City Hall in recent years.