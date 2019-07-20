Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on golf, ‘love it or leave it,’ moon landing and uninvited guests (July 20, 2019)

Stay the course

Over the past week or so the Eagle has published several opinion submissions from a small group of golfers that have a agenda that is not economically feasible. The submissions contain a large number of factual inaccuracies. The Golf Advisory Committee in conjunction with the Golf Division of the Park Department has developed a plan that they believe is financially sound and has a good chance of succeeding in not only bringing public supported golf to financial stability, but, also making our courses outstanding.

The dissidents have a plan that would turn the operation of our courses over to a nonprofit that would magically change reality by making a few spending adjustments. That may be a change, but it is not a viable proposal. Some very exciting things are going to be happening with public golf in Wichita in the coming months, and these changes and improvements have been in development for over a year — it’s time to stay the course.

Richard Schodorf, Wichita

Un-American

I have watched with alarm the “send her home” taunts against leaders of color by the president and his fearful partisans.

This latest iteration of “America – love it or leave it” will inflict further division in our body politic unless we condemn it as un-American. Can we please recall that most of our ancestors were once “others?”

I am mindful of the bigotry my Scots-Irish ancestors faced arriving on American shores in the 18th century. Fleeing hunger and persecution, they were scorned by “refined” colonists and forced to settle on the dangerous western Pennsylvania frontier. My German grandparents escaped deprivation and forced Russian army conscription for the hope of a better life in Kansas.

Unless our heritage is Native or African American, we share similar stories of ancestors fleeing hardships to pursue the promises of America. Can we not remember and learn? Having experienced the blessings of our citizenship, it is unpatriotic to tell other Americans with whom we disagree to “go home.”

An American is not defined by birth, skin color or any physical quality, but rather by a still revolutionary idea. To be American is to embrace a set of values – equality and the precious freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution. Most notably, it is our freedom to dissent that continues our progression toward “a more perfect union.”

Marla Flentje, Wichita

Moon landing

I’m a native Wichitan, but now in Texas. Back in August 2013, I had the privilege of meeting and shaking hands with Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. It amazes me how many people here in Texas (and elsewhere) say: “What’s the Cosmosphere?” I tell them the largest combined collection of USA and Russian spacecraft in the world. The people are generally amazed. I was almost 6 years old when Apollo 11 landed on the Moon in July 1969. I never dreamed I’d meet Buzz Aldrin, but glad I did. Not only was he internationally famous for that event; Aldrin also joined the Masonic Lodge and Shriners, as I did myself. That little touch of “common-ground” gave us a conversation-piece when I spoke to him. It also gives new meaning to the phrase: “It’s a small world.”

James A. Marples, Texas

Uninvited guests

I have a cellar spider (sometimes called daddy longlegs) living in my basement. He is uninvited, looks different, I rarely see him do anything useful and there is a myth that he is the most dangerous spider alive. But I have educated myself and realize that not only are they not dangerous to me, they actually benefit me and others in my house. So I let him stay. On the other hand, black widow spiders, proven risks that they be, are not allowed to stay. My point is that, with some clear-headed discernment, even uninvited guests who look and act differently, and about whom bad things are sometimes said, can turn out to be assets and live mutually beneficial lives with us in our shared space. If love does not drive out your fear, let knowledge do it.