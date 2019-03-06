Reader letters on teachers, O’Donnell, drugs and abortion (March 6, 2019)

Teacher dedication
Another example of the dedication of our teachers: Watch them on an 18 degree day as they stand outside directing after-school traffic and guide children safely into their warm cars. It happens at schools everywhere.
Carol Lorenson, Valley Center
Michael O’Donnell’s boyish appearance is inclined to make me forget that he has been involved in politics for some years now; this is not his first rodeo. Early on, he received hand slaps for seemingly minor actions that indicated from the start that his judgment was lacking; buying beer for underage young people, as an example. His misdeeds over the years are a reflection of his lack of good judgment, irresponsibility, and growth in wisdom.
Commissioner O’Donnell has always had some excuse for his misdeeds, being a good guy to his friends reflects his lack of judgment in recognizing that there is a fiduciary responsibility that goes along with amassing campaign funds. This is a perfect example of the great need for establishing laws related to campaign finance at every level of government.
Perhaps most disturbing to me is that Michael never seems to apologize or accept that his actions reflect badly on the trust people have put in him to represent them. Lack of political experience is often used as an excuse to overlook misdeeds and poor judgment. Commissioner O’Donnell has been around long enough to have matured.
Ginny Sartorius, Wichita
Oxy addiction
I’ve had nine serious surgeries in my 62 years, from bunions removed in my 30s to cancer at 40 to everything in between related to getting older. All of these have happened since 1996 when OxyContin came out and I have received that drug or a form of it following each of these surgeries to alleviate my pain. Not once did I get hooked and indeed was off of those drugs and onto Tylenol after less than two weeks.
So what is it that hooks some people and not others? And why should those of us who use these drugs responsibly be denied them for our pain, because a tiny part of the population can’t say no?
Are these drugs marketed aggressively or overprescribed? Sometimes. But I spent five months in a chemo ward and it ain’t pretty. And it will get a whole lot less pretty if dying folks can’t get the pain meds they need because the manufacturers have been sued out of business.
Kathleen C. Butler, Wichita
Abortion language
I urge Senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts to stop using language like “infanticide” to describe abortions. Stop peddling misinformation about abortions. Stop pushing bills with terms like “abortion survivor.” Healthcare providers have educated the public and Congress on why the terminology is incorrect and dangerous — especially in Kansas, where Dr. George Tiller was gunned down inside his own church because politicians thought abortion rights are just a nifty social issue to rail against and distract the GOP base.
The GOP are shredding our democratic norms. We have receded from the world stage. Our president openly admires and pals around with authoritarian leaders who torture their own people. Our president is openly corrupt, as is almost everyone working for and appointed by him.
I would think the senators would have something more pressing to do with their time while the country’s democracy hangs by a thread. To quote Rep. Elijah Cummings, “When we’re dancing with the angels, the question we’ll be asked: In 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact? Did we stand on the sidelines and say nothing? …” Moran and Roberts need to think long and hard on that comment.
Laurie Hoffman, Wichita
