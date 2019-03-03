Reader letters on Michael O’Donnell, the wall, transgender athletes, Leonard Pitts and the YMCA (March 3, 2019)

Wrong is wrong.
In response to “O’Donnell Treatment” (March 1 Eagle) and similar defenses of other public officials, ENOUGH ALREADY. Stealing less than someone who evaded punishment for stealing more does not make you innocent. Lies are not excusable just because someone else lied. Racism and intolerance should not be overlooked because someone else did or said something you consider to be worse.
It’s long past time to stop using “but he/she did or he/she said as a defense for questionable behavior. Wrong is wrong.
This is not the first time that Michael O’Donnell’s actions have been called into question. He is now, as before, being given the opportunity to defend his actions.
K. W. Rivers, Wichita
Wall butterflies
It seems obvious to a right-thinking American like myself: If the choice is between a few insignificant butterflies or allowing our president to achieve his plan for our nation, I’m solidly on the side of the butterflies.
Don T. Williamson, Wichita
Transgender athletes
It is wrong for men who self-identify as women to compete in women’s athletics. No matter how they feel, they are physically men and political correctness will not change that fact.
It’s heartbreaking to see reports of women who have striven in athletics pushed aside for a false concept and then criticized if they complain.
No matter how you feel, you should compete with the gender you were born into and then resume your private life as you choose. Subjecting women athletes to compete against biological men is unfair and if permitted to continue may ultimately destroy women’s athletics. Transgender wishful thinking will never change biology or the facts of life.
Gregory Bontrager, Hutchinson
Leonard Pitts
I wake up each morning so thankful that I’m not Leonard Pitts. He is the King of Negativity. Apparently wakes up each morning looking for a reason to be offended. I don’t know how he gets out of bed unless it is the anger alone that drives him. He is definitely not a uniter.
I’ll take Martin Luther King Jr., Thomas Sowell and Shelby Steele as my guideposts when it comes to racial relations. Or relations regardless of race. Which is what it should be all about anyway.
Mike O’Bryhim, Wichita
Thanks, YMCA
I retired from Wichita State after 37 years. During those years, I enjoyed exercising daily at the Heskett Center. Since I retired, I joined the YMCA, and I have been amazed at the opportunities there.
I now work out at the downtown Y every day. There are those who resemble Barbie and Ken — or Arnold Schwarzenegger. We had those at WSU too. But those who amaze me are the majority. They are those who look older (or much younger) than I, some walking the track with walkers. There are those in wheelchairs who use weight machines designed for special needs. I see firemen keeping in shape while carrying their radios.
In a day when it seems all the news is bad, I felt I needed to put in my two cents of “very positive” for the YMCA. Many thanks for giving me a facility I look forward to visiting daily.
Russ Widener, Wichita
