Letters to the editor on Century II, DCF, LGBT students and Michael O’Donnell (March 1, 2019)

Century II opportunity
Wichita has the opportunity of our next two generations right in front of us.
When faced with similar choices in the past, sadly, our leaders have occasionally chosen quick-fix, safe, short-term options – and we have regretted it on each occasion.
Other times we’ve thought things through and gotten it right – such as addressing constant flooding by installation of the Big Ditch, by deciding we must install an internal freeway system to assure a reasonable flow of local traffic, and when Wichita and Sedgwick County residents agreed that a downtown arena made sense on many levels.
These were not easy decisions. The projects were disruptive and cost big money. But in each case, and others like these, are we not glad we took the big bite?
To retain our regional and national prominence in the performing arts, while giving our convention and visitor stature a major boost, can we not agree that Century II no longer cuts it, and to try saving a buck or a bit of short-term trouble, is nothing but short-sidedness?
Let’s move quickly to come up with a bold plan to transform our leadership in performing arts and convention attractiveness, price it out and present the vision to the community, as a fixed-year tax, to be retired when the goal is reached.
Our children and grandchildren will join us in being benefactors of this well-deserved leap of faith.
Al Higdon, Wichita
DCF phones
Perhaps, rather than running around sponsoring and co-sponsoring dubious legislation, members of the Kansas House and Senate might consider heading over to DCF to answer some phones.
Mike Dwyer, Wichita
LGBT students
USD 259 school counselor/State Rep. Cheryl Helmer’s support of House Bill 2320 is deeply concerning and illuminates a grave need in USD 259 for employee education and training regarding the needs of LGBT students. To back a bill full of hate speech designed to deprive LGBTQ people of their dignity and basic human rights indicates a profound knowledge deficit regarding the needs of LGBTQ students and their families.
Our students are watching and understand that some of those charged with their education and well being are actively working against their best interest as well as against the district’s strategic goal of Supporting the Whole Child, which reads as follows: “Each student has worth and dignity and is valued and understood through essential social, emotional and behavioral supports. We will cultivate a sense of belonging and a focus on safe school facilities to create a safe and secure learning experience.”
The Human Rights Campaign 2018 LGBTQ Youth Report shows that only 26 percent of LGBTQ students reported that they always feel safe in the classroom. Now more than ever it is critical that USD 259 leadership implement mandatory sensitivity training for all USD 259 staff around diversity and inclusion for LGBT students.
Lisa Kilmer, Wichita
O’Donnell treatment
Hillary Clinton used a private server for classified documents, destroyed 30,000 e-mails after receiving a subpoena for her records and earned $15.9 million in speaking fees from groups who had lobbied Congress. Her only charge was that she was “extremely careless” in handling classified documents. Contrast that with Michael O’Donnell who has limited resources. His phone is tapped and he ends up in federal rather than state court for the way he handled $10,500 in campaign contributions. SAD!
Rod Goering, Wichita
