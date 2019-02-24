Letters to the editor on Crime Commission, America, Medicaid, Amazon and immigration (Feb. 24, 2019)

Crime Commission
The Wichita Crime Commission is changing its name to “Wichita Metro Crime Commission” reflecting the community it serves. The Wichita Crime Commission was founded in October 1952 by a group of business and professional citizens who established a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with the mission to monitor the criminal justice system in the city of Wichita. A lot has changed in Wichita over the past 67 years, and the Crime Commission is evolving as well.
We are finding that citizens from surrounding counties benefit from Crime Commission programs. To fully reflect the constituency that the Crime Commission serves, its board of directors voted in January to change its name from Wichita Crime Commission to Wichita Metro Crime Commission. By inserting Metro, we more accurately describe who we are and who we serve. The Wichita Metro Crime Commission acknowledges that it doesn’t just serve Wichita but the surrounding area as well. We look forward to working with the communities, citizens and law enforcement agencies in this expanded geographical area.
Jackie Williams, Todd Johnson and Mike Hill
America
It doesn’t matter how high the stock market rises, or how many fancy skyscrapers we build or how much of the latest technology we possess, our greatness will be measured by how we treat those who are most vulnerable, marginalized and disenfranchised. And thus far in this presidency, we have witnessed policies that have contributed to the greatest wealth inequality in this country’s history.
We have lost our moral compass, in that we are now tolerant of the most untruthful presidency in our history. We are becoming more splintered as we allow an administration that embodies hatred, racism and xenophobia run rampant. We can and we must do better than this. As Martin Luther King expressed, “We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity. Leaders who can subject their particular egos to the pressing urgencies of the great cause of freedom . . .a time like this demands great leaders.” When we commit to this, then, we will be on track to truly “Making America Great.”
Jermaine Pennington, Wichita
Medicaid
I read Michael Austin’s comments in the Feb. 19 Wichita Eagle (“There’s no widespread public demand for Medicaid expansion”).
I disagree with Mr. Austin. When Kansans went to the polls in November, they voted for a candidate that recognized Kansas had the opportunity to right the needs of all Kansans, including vulnerable Kansans. Many of us have seen over the years that our state, sadly, has more poor people and that jobs have not kept up financially and in availability. We have seen our children relocate to states where they had more opportunities and obtain living wages. We have seen rural communities lose medical services that could no longer afford to stay.
Perhaps our vulnerable population and others don’t use the verbiage that “Medicaid Expansion is needed,” but they do know supporting their family with basic human needs seems so frustrating and impossible at times. Federal funds are available through Medicaid expansion for Kansans, and Kansas voters feel it is time we help our most vulnerable population.
The time may come when Kansans will be able to pull themselves up with better opportunities for all — when we may no longer need as many federal funds, as we now do. But right now voters have said: we no longer can ignore our vulnerable population.
Doris Weller, Wichita
Amazon
Dear Amazon, now that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has crushed the hopes of the Big Apple, perhaps you could bring your 25,000 jobs paying $150K to Wichita. We would welcome that $3.75 billion in annual salaries, and wouldn’t allow some socialist barmaid to drive you away with Green New Deal tripe. We prefer working to support ourselves, as opposed to government hand-outs. That’s W-I-C-H-I-T-A, and it’s located in Kansas.
Michael Mackay, Mulvane
Immigrants
In this era of contentious debates about immigration, remember that eight of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence and eight of the 34 signers of the Constitution were foreign born. This illustrates that they had value and greatly contributed to American society.
Michael Brogan, Wichita
