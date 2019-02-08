Letters to the editor on walking, Wagle and #PowerOfPrevention (Feb. 8, 2019)

Definition of insanity
In psychology class we are told the definition of insanity is to repeat an activity expecting a different outcome. This is what Wichita and Sedgwick County have done with downtown venues.
Many years ago, we had the Forum, with no parking. That may have been OK then, because downtown was thriving. In the 70s we tore down the Forum and built Century II, with no parking. We lived with that because we could always park at Lawrence-Dumont and use a shuttle bus or walk to an event. In the 80s we built the Kansas Coliseum, with parking. We understand it was not free parking, and we gladly paid the price.
Then we closed the Coliseum and built Intrust Bank Arena, with no parking. Are we seeing a pattern? Even the lack of parking with Intrust was mitigated because we could use Lawrence-Dumont parking and shuttles, but now we are doing away with Lawrence-Dumont and its parking. Once again, Wichita is expecting parking spots to magically appear. If you have ever tried to park downtown during Riverfest you know they don’t. So it appears that city planners are demonstrating their need for psychiatric care, as they are repeating the same behavior and the outcome has not changed.
Harley R. Anderson, Wichita
Wagle and judges
When will Susan Wagle stop distorting the truth about the judges on the Kansas Supreme Court. Every time the Supreme Court rules against her and her buddies, she cries foul. She whines that because the justices are not “elected” they are some how to be disrespected. That the rulings can be ignored. She is like a disgruntled fan booing the referee for making a call that she doesn't like. She can't change the rules so she wants to pick their own “referee” so her team will “win.”
The fact is that the citizens of Kansas regularly vote to retain the justices at the end of each of their terms. If a citizen wants a change they can vote to remove that judge. If satisfied, they can vote to retain the justice.
Kansas has an excellent system for putting impartial people on the Supreme Court. Why would anyone want to change a system that has proven effective for decades? Is it because people do not respect the rule of law? Or maybe they don't value quality free public education for every child in Kansas?
Philip Stover, McPherson
#PowerOfPrevention
Many are unaware that teens experience dating violence. According to the Centers for Disease Control nearly one in nine female teens and approximately one in 13 male teens report having experienced physical dating violence. Additionally, one in seven female teens and one in 19 male teens report having experienced sexual dating violence. Twenty-three percent of women and 14 percent of men first experienced these or other forms of violence by a partner before age 18.
Jana’s Campaign is thankful for everyone who believes in the #PowerOfPrevention and supports our work. Together, we have a responsibility to make dating and domestic violence an intolerable act. Prevention education can change and improve social attitudes, behaviors, customs, interactions, and social norms. Since 2013, we have worked with nearly 550 middle and high schools educating about and preventing against gender and relationship violence. We commend these schools for understanding the importance of sharing information about healthy – and unhealthy – relationships.
Join our efforts to educate and raise awareness about the hidden social disease of gender and relationship violence – dating and domestic violence, sexual violence and stalking. Encourage your school or organization to invite us to present about these important issues. Learn more about Teen Dating Violence and Jana’s Campaign at www.janascampaign.org.
Kim Cebula, executive director of Jana’s Campaign
Comments