Letters to the editor on walking, Doomsday Clock and carbon tax (Feb. 5, 2019)

Walking to the stadium
My husband and I have been baseball season ticket holders at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium for many years.
According to your recent editorial (”If Wichita wants to get somewhere, its residents need to embrace walking,” Feb. 3) the new stadium will not have a large parking lot or garage because they are not needed. You contend there are 5,000-6,000 parking spaces within a 5- to 10-minute walk to the stadium.
Since my husband is now 85 years old, please publish a map of these mythical parking spaces indicating how many spaces are in each location, and what it will cost to park there. I am sure when we have a 100 plus degree day or days we will just be delighted to take a hike to get to the ballpark.
By the way, is that 5-10 minute walk a teenage walk or an old folks walk?
Pat Lehman, Wichita
Two minutes to midnight
On Jan. 24, 2019, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists had the Doomsday Clock set at two minutes before midnight, midnight being the apocalypse of nuclear war. Since then, the United States, and now Russia, have served notice that they are withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, or INF. This follows the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.
The Atomic Scientists call this dismantling of nuclear treaties the “new abnormal” that is “emboldening autocrats and lulling citizens around the world into a dangerous sense of anomie and political paralysis,” and “draws attention to the devolving state of nuclear and climate security”.
I had a good friend, who passed away a few years ago, who worked tirelessly for peace and nuclear disarmament. He had grown up in Nazi Germany during World War II, and witnessed the effects of fascism and war first hand.
My friend spent his life as a pediatrician working with children. I miss his wisdom, counsel, compassion and intellect, qualities sorely lacking in certain venues in politics today. In a way, I’m glad my friend can’t see the specter of fascism and nuclear holocaust that threatens humanity today. He would be worried for all his children.
William Skaer, Wichita
Carbon tax and Kansas energy
“America needs an energy policy that values innovation over regulation,” (Jan. 31 Eagle). The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is in full agreement. It does not impose any regulations. Instead it frees consumer choice and American innovation to move us to more clean energy choices.
It should be clarified the energy prices quoted in that op-ed are only correct if 100 percent of your energy comes from fossil fuel. Which is not true in Kansas. Kansas wind, solar and nuclear make up about 55 percent of Kansas electric generation. These sources avoid the fee on carbon and so become ever cheaper consumer choices against taxpayer subsidized coal, natural gas and oil. With the expanding use of bio-fuels, and with all auto builders bringing electric cars and trucks to market within three years, transportation will also avoid some of the price increase.
By rebating the carbon fee as a cash dividend directly to all Americans on an equal basis, a majority of U.S. households end up with more money in their pockets, and low-income households typically benefit the most. That’s good for families in Rep. Ron Estess district, for business, and for the environment.
Darrel Hart, Wichita
