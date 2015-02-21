Letters to the editor on shutdown, breastfeeding and CO2 (Jan. 25, 2019)

No pay
No Republican or Democrat senator or congressman should get paid during the government shutdown. If we are suffering because of you, you should suffer along with us.
The wall money should be spent on veterans. Americans kill each other with guns. That’s a real national crises.
David Klingenberg, Wichita
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Breastfeeding
Breastfeeding! Thanks, Kansas Legislature, for publicizing that awesomely nutritious practice.
Nutrition is easy for folks to blow off, most saying it’s too expensive (overlooking basic foods such as carrots and beans which are far less costly than fast food, restaurants and vending machines). The fact is, many adults are confused about what’s nutritious and what’s not.
That’s true for brand new humans too. Thanks to Suzanne Perez Tobias for noting that exclusive breastfeeding is the science-based recommendation of the American Academy of Pediatrics. It is also unequivocally advocated by my national professional organization, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
Human milk is by far the most nourishing food for human infants, compared to any package or powder in a can. Whether other folks like breasts or not, the fact is that human milk is low-cost, natural, sanitary, loving and ultra-mega-healthful, as perfect for infants and babies as their mom’s wombs were.
Jane Byrnes, Wichita
Ashamed and afraid
For the first time in my life I am ashamed and afraid of my fellow Americans that choose party over country, party over compassion, and party over their conscience. Afraid because if this does not stop, America and all it stands for will be destroyed. Is that the long term goal, to destroy America? You have to wonder, and if it is, who is responsible. You can point your finger at Russia, at conservatives, at liberals, or at whomever you like. The bottom line is you are responsible. Responsible for not respecting America. We are a melting pot, we are not always going to agree, but let's remember the ideal that is America. Please choose to do what is best for America.
Kimberley K. Miller, Wichita
CO2 already there
“Global Warming in a Can” (Jan. 15 letter to the editor) said Pepsi and Coca Cola create CO2 for their beverages. They do not. It is a byproduct of various industrial processes. They buy it. It was already headed into the atmosphere as a climate warming greenhouse gas, they just route it through the consumer.
The writer should know Pepsico and Coca Cola are unlikely targets for protest because both support a price on carbon. They are listed on several climate policy websites alongside dozens of the best known corporations and brand names. A growing number of responsible companies favor congressional action to reduce the risk of climate change.
The recently introduced bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act places a price on carbon and gives that money back to American households to protect them from rising energy costs. It does not restrict energy choices or impose regulations. This plan will reduce carbon emissions by 40% within 12 years, will be good for the economy and a majority of citizens will be better off financially.
Jennifer Siemens, Park City
Comments