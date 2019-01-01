Letters to the editor on Cancer Drug Parity Act, phishing, diversity and Trump (Jan. 16, 2019)

Thanks, Sen. Moran
Sen. Jerry Moran deserves praise for his sponsorship and support of the Cancer Drug Parity Act. As a practicing cancer physician, I can attest that this bipartisan effort will save lives of many Americans who suffer from cancer.
In many ways, oral chemotherapy represents modern medicine at its best. These drugs are dramatically more effective and with fewer side effects. With this success, more oral cancer drugs, currently 25 percent could become 50 percent in the next 25 years.
Oral cancer and intravenous cancer drugs are covered under different portions of the patient’s insurance plan. My patients often have little to no co-pay for an intravenous drug, but with an oral chemotherapy drug they often face large out-of-pocket costs. Many patients are denied optimal therapy for their condition due to an inability to pay.
This bill would mandate patient out-of-pocket expenses for oral drugs be comparable to that of their intravenous counterparts and not be subject to arbitrary insurance design.
We thank Sen. Moran for keeping the best interests of the American public in mind. As a treating oncologist, a Susan G Komen Kansas/Western Missouri Affiliate board member and on behalf of our patients, we applaud his efforts.
Marc Hoffmann, Overland Park
Beware of phishing
I read “WSU employees fall victim to phishing scam, lose paychecks” (Jan. 3 Eagle) and have great sympathy to those who fell victim to this scam. It can happen to consumers. In this fast-paced internet age, there are many “look-alike websites” that look authentic, but are actually scammers. Therefore, it is always best to never give out any sensitive data in response to an e-mail you may have received, especially if it involves money or personal-data information. Identity theft coupled with monetary theft are two of the worst things that can arise.
My best advice would be to ignore the e-mail. If a person is truly concerned, contact the entity in question yourself and have them prove they sent an inquiry. As much as I love the convenience of computers, I still like the old paper ways better (in some instances). Don’t be too quick to give out private data unless you are sure that the person at the other end is genuine. Don’t fall for the “bait” of phishers.
James A. Marples, Esbon
Support diversity
Kudos to Standard Beverage for their commitment to diversity and inclusion. We as a community should not support a group that expresses such homophobic views. This is not my vision of how Jesus would have acted and this kind of attitude is why Wichita will never attract the large companies that the City Council yearns for.
Margot Breckbill, Valley Center
Trump and evangelicals
Most evangelical Christians know Trump is corrupt. Also, his bizarre behavior and obvious lies are an embarrassment to them. Yet,why do these conservative Christians still support him and ignore his alarming, destructive acts?
For years evangelicals have been losing ground to the secular culture. Many are frightened by the changing face of America. White conservative Christians are often alarmed at the influx of many cultures — with different religions — coming into this country. They see Trump as being “on their side.” He has already managed to place one conservative judge on the Supreme Court. The next goal is to see abortion laws made even stricter.
However, many minorities, women and young people have come to identify conservative Christians with Trump’s questionable behavior and prejudices. After Trump’s presidency, there will need to be another Martin Luther King, among others, to rescue Christianity from this hellish mess we are in today.
Phyllis Stanley, Augusta
Comments