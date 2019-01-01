Letters to the editor extra edition: All about the border wall and shutdown (Jan. 12, 2019)

The speaker of the House in Washington, DC, thinks a wall at the southern border is immoral despite that reason, logic and facts belie that statement.
Illegal aliens are aided, abetted, and even worse, encouraged to enter our country from Central America and Mexico by organizations and people offering to help them game our system to receive resources poor Americans need. Exploiting poor people south of our border for political gain, while harming Americans is dishonest and immoral!
Sanctuary cities hobble ICE in the performance of their lawful duty. Very dangerous people are protected, resulting in innocent Americans being murdered. Watch the news.
Children lack the protection they deserve because our child services are understaffed and under-financed, yet we have all kinds of money to assist people who enter illegally. We feed, clothe, shelter, educate and provide health services while the powers that be complain there aren’t enough education or health-care dollars.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Because of personal animus toward the president of the United States, politicians are willing to sacrifice the lives of Americans while murderous gangs, serial criminals, child traffickers and drug cartels use our porous border at will. Unforgivably immoral. Secure the border, now!
Nancy Crabtree, Wichita
▪ ▪ ▪
“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States, undetected, undocumented, unchecked and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.” - Sen. Barack Obama, 2005
“….because we live in an age where terrorists are challenging our borders, we simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, and unchecked. Americans are right to demand better border security and better enforcement of the immigration laws.” - Sen. Barack Obama, 2006
It should be seen that former President Obama has re-emerged in a pivotal role as one essential to brokering a compromise that ends the partial federal government shutdown. His words negate any talk that enhancing a barrier along the southern border is “immoral and ineffective” and instead speak directly to the morality and effectiveness of giving immigrants entering the country legally and safely our first and foremost consideration.
Ron A. Hoffman, Rose Hill
▪ ▪ ▪
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has expressed that the recent death of 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo at the Mexican border is “deeply concerning and heartbreaking.” Kirstjen, your sympathies are too little too late. This boy’s death is the second among children separated from their parents and warehoused by the U.S. government in its efforts to punish parents attempting to illegally cross our borders.
Is our government responsible for these tragedies? Absolutely. If these children were under the personal care of their parents as they should have been, they would likely be alive today. What’s more, it doesn’t take a child psychologist to understand that every child in detention is suffering emotional trauma after being ripped away from their parents’ arms. And this trauma will affect their lives for years to come.
Still, the White House claims it is not to blame, that this is the price people must pay for breaking the law. But this price is inhumane. I like to think that America stands for human rights, but at this point in history, it’s simply not true.
Ann Fetters, Wichita
▪ ▪ ▪
What is the best way to enforce the southern border? A wall? Consider the wall, or steel barrier, 30 feet high. Would we have to regulate 31 foot ladders, much the same way we have tried to regulate guns? I don’t think that would be possible. So we have a 30 foot wall, that can be breached.
So what’s next. Since people can go over it, for it to be effective it would have to be manned by guards on our side, ready to apprehend them when they come down on our side. Since we are talking of miles of barriers, how close together would the guards have to be? 20 yards, 1/2 mile, 10 feet? The point is that a physical wall would be just as good as the human barriers on the other side.
So what is the answer? Technology! There is already a barrier (fencing) or whatever you want to call it. Does the technology exist to monitor it? Since the technology exists for an individual living in Kansas, and visiting in California, to monitor what is going on in his house, or around his house, the answer is yes.
Proposal: Cameras, laser technology, (for crying out loud, Walmart shoots a beam across the exit that sounds an alarm if someone tries to go through with something that has not been scanned). Then, there could be stations along the border miles apart manned by guards, much like the missile silos were manned during the cold war, with helicopters and all the necessary equipment to apprehend them when the border is breached. Wall vs Technology? No brainer! Wall vs Technology is like bringing a knife to a gunfight! And what you don’t hear in all the noise from Trump, and the Republicans, Democrats are willing to invest in border security, with the technology that is available to us today.
Wayne Powers, Derby
▪ ▪ ▪
Quite the shake your head moment we all got Tuesday night from our Whiner and Chief. Or as Trump put it on his Twitter feed afterward: “a very interesting experience.” Though interesting is not the word I’d use for that speech or his presidency. Painful, horrid and wince-inducing would be a more appropriate description. His attempt at gravitas with his slow delivery and intense look was foiled by his clear discomfort with the teleprompter. And that wooden performance was made worse by his silly attempt at trying to make us all believe there’s a “crisis” on the border that throwing another $5 billion for a wall would solve, when most illegals come here on airplanes and overstay their visas.
That said, it did not help when Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer showed up after Trump’s speech with their own dog and pony show trying to convince us they’re the only grownups in the room. Nancy always has a deer in the headlights look on her face with those perpetually raised eyebrows coupled with Chuck’s scowling old professor shtick. Their rebuttal made more sense of course, but the truth is the American people are tired of both sides. They both need to ignore their hardcore bases — a minority of we reasonable Americans to be sure — and do the right thing: compromise, like real grown-ups do. The left can start by giving Trump half his money if Trump will do the right thing and legalize the Dreamers, then go from there on all other issues. Bottom line, Trump and his followers have to realize they will never get back that “business first, every man for himself, wasn’t it great when brown people knew their place” country they’re so nostalgic for. And the left has to admit they will never get that “we’ll take care of you cradle to grave” utopia. Neither situation works. So quit being stupid. Man up, open the government, and truck on.
Trump is right about one thing, we do have a crisis at the border. But its north of border, not south.
Kathleen C. Butler, Wichita
▪ ▪ ▪
As we listen every night to great wailing and gnashing of teeth over the government shutdown let’s keep in mind that we are here for one reason and one reason only. We are here because Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Pat Roberts, Mitch McConnell and all the other career politicians that have been in Washington for decades have done absolutely nothing to solve this problem. While career politicians spend their time focusing on politics, heroin and other drugs continue to flood across our border causing untold misery and death. Members of MS-13, Barrio 18 and other violent gangs enter the U.S. undetected and commit unspeakable crimes. At long last the U.S. has a president that has said enough is enough. No more talking, no more “studies,” no more “reports.” Career politicians are content to drag this out and avoid difficult decisions because they are insulated from the immigration crisis – people that come to this country illegally aren’t going to live in Nancy Pelosi’s or Chuck Schumer’s neighborhood, they’re going to live in mine and they’re going to live in yours. It is long past time to do something different – keep the government shutdown until Congress provides the funds to build the wall, the same wall that Democrats themselves said they wanted just a few years ago.
Chuck Jones, Wichita
▪ ▪ ▪
We do not have a National emergency on the southern border that requires more fencing. We have a national emergency in the White House Zoo, which already has a fence. It’s sad that the damage being done by the animals living there can’t be contained within the fence.
The king of the zoo is concerned about the bloodshed caused by “undesirables” coming over the border illegally, but the bloodshed caused by them is a drop in the ocean compared to the bloodshed done by local citizens who are killing each other daily and is basically being ignored. He is concerned about drugs coming over the border, but very little is coming by people on foot that a fence might stop. Most of them are destitute people looking for a better life, and willing to work hard to earn it. And I understand there are industries with a shortage of people to fill jobs that they are willing to do.
He is a delusional man with irrational, narcissistic obsessions. If we can’t oust him from the zoo, I hope Congress is preparing to repair all the damage and neglect that is happening to government agencies and infrastructure. I’m not saying we shouldn’t be concerned with border security. I am saying he is fear mongering. Making mountains out of molehills.
Jim Laney, Wichita
▪ ▪ ▪
Trump promised a huge beautiful wall and Mexico would pay for it. Look where this has led our nation. Solve the problem by having Trump and his supporters build the wall and they can get reimbursed by Mexico. Done.
Larry Landwehr, Wichita
▪ ▪ ▪
Another Republican government shutdown and this time it is over The Wall. Since the presidency of Bill Clinton the country has seen nothing less from the Republicans who seem to think extortion is the best way to govern.
But least we forget — they had two whole years to fund the wall and did nothing. This is probably worth repeating a thousand times since it goes to the very core of why Trump wants this shutdown.
It isn’t because he really wants the wall. If he did would have pushed the past two years to get the funds for building it and the Republican majority would have complied. No, it is because he knows that the U.S. House under the Democrats will begin investigating him and this is just Trump’s way of muddying the water to confuse the public about the real issues.
And so, with the elections over with, no more can the Republicans protect this president from his lies and crimes. No more can this president avoid long overdue constitutional scrutiny. Finally the time has come for a reckoning for the most corrupt and criminal president in our nation’s history.
Michal Betz, Wichita
Comments