Letters to the editor (Dec. 23, 2018)

Yemen votes
On Dec. 13, the U.S. Senate voted to end U.S. involvement in the Saudi Arabia war on Yemen by a vote of 56 to 41. S J Resolution 54 is a first step for America to stop its military involvement in a years-old war that has left Yemen devastated. The United Nations has estimated that 85,000 children in Yemen have died over the past three years from starvation.
I want to thank Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran for his vote in favor of ending this war, and to inform Kansans that Sen. Pat Roberts voted to prolong this war. I strongly condemn Roberts and his vote. This military action was never authorized by Congress. It has gotten the U.S. nowhere we want to be, and has a high cost in lives lost. I have no idea why Roberts would vote to continue this unauthorized war, except that he must have some other interest in prolonging war.
In this Christmas season, it is clear in Roberts’ vote that Herod lives. Like the Biblical King Herod who ordered the massacre of children in an effort to maintain his own power as king, Roberts voted to sacrifice children for money and power.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Dawn Olney, Prairie Village
Organic benefits
The organic sector has made a positive difference for all Kansans and is becoming an integral part of our lives. A recent study showed 79 percent of Kansas households are buying organic. Organic agriculture is benefiting farmers and consumers, businesses of all sizes, rural and urban communities in Kansas and throughout the nation.
Sen. Pat Roberts has been a longtime champion of Kansas agriculture and I praise his recognition of the importance of organic’s role in agriculture. No longer a niche market, Sen. Roberts acknowledges that today's organic sector needs to be a part of any serious discussion of agricultural and food policy. As chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee for the 2018 Farm Bill, Sen. Roberts once again distinguished himself as an advocate for all farmers and consumers.
The recent passing of the farm bill provides a historic investment in organic agriculture and ensures that organic farmers can continue to meet the unique challenges they face. It increases and permanently funds organic research. It takes several steps to ensure the integrity of the organic label and endorses other preventive measures to make sure consumers get what they’re paying for when buying organic.
Tim & Robyn Raile, Saint Francis
Local beer benefits
Transporting hops and barley from farm to the brewery means burning diesel. And hauling your finished favorite beer hundreds or thousands of miles takes even more diesel fuel. (The lion’s share of the diesel burned to satisfy America’s thirst is in the delivery phase.) And the chemistry is simple, burn fossil fuel and it produces pollutants, especially the green house gas CO2.
Kansas has a lot of small craft beer brewers, some real good ones in fact. Besides kegs of tasty suds, craft beer brewers distribute economic benefits to the community: jobs, wages and profits, most of which stay in the local community. And since most of their product is consumed at the brew pub or in nearby communities, transportation emissions are much lower than those brands riding the interstate.
If you drink beer, you can make a difference in the quality of the air we breathe. Until emission-free electric trucks charged on Kansas wind and solar are pulling your beer on the interstate, you should try locally made brews. It’s good for the environment and it’s good for the economy.
Mark Shobe, Wichita
Comments