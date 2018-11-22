Letters to the editor (Dec. 2, 2018)

Act with compassion
The Immigrant Family Support Network of Wichita, a network of 85 people of various religious backgrounds, advocates for poor and vulnerable migrants in the United States and around the world. We are deeply saddened by the violence, injustice and deteriorating economic conditions forcing many people to flee their homes in Central America. While nations have the right to protect their borders, this right comes with responsibilities: governments must enforce laws proportionately, treat all people humanely and provide due process.
We affirm that seeking asylum is not a crime. We urge all governments to abide by international law and existing domestic laws that protect those seeking safe haven and ensure that all those who are returned to their home country are protected and repatriated safely.
Furthermore, we strongly advocate for continued U.S. investments to address the underlying causes of violence and lack of opportunity in Central America. The presence of church groups throughout the Americas has convinced us that migration is a regional issue that requires a comprehensive, regional solution. An enforcement-only approach does not address or solve the larger root causes that cause people to flee their countries in search of protection.
Forrest Ehmke for the Immigrant Family Support Network of Wichita
Journalism
Honest journalism is essential for democracy. The Eagle's recent reporting on County Commission activities is very valuable in deciding for whom to vote and when to attend meetings. Likewise, the reporting on Century II, whether to refurbish or replace, raises issues on which most of us have views; without this reporting we would have no basis to communicate our views to decision makers. I wish that everyone in Wichita would subscribe to the Eagle. I realize there are less expensive options, but they are less expensive because unknown persons, possibly with hidden agendas, are footing the bills. Honest journalism has a cost. Citizens have a duty to be well informed. The New York Times reports that subscriptions are increasing. Let's make the same happen here.
Dwight Oxley, Wichita
Fixing politics
I once read an editorial on how to fix politics that is still pertinent for our broken system that our politicians say they’re going to work on. But nothing changes because our elected leaders have no incentive to rock the boat on their way to enriching themselves.
Three things need to happen: 1) Term limits to stop big-business fat cats from funding the guys in their pockets. 2) All governments employees need to join the rest of us by paying into Social Security. None of them are any more special than any one of us. 3) Those elected to the House and Senate should be paid the median wage of the districts they represent. It should be an honor to serve and not just a way to enrich yourself.
We would all be better of if this happened, but it is never going to happen as our leaders have it too good the way it is.
Twila McCoy, Wichita
Dying hope
I guess I was naive enough to believe we would come to our senses before actually building a wall on our southern border. Have you watched a film about the Berlin Wall? Now that hope is dying and all I can say is we might as well tear down the Statue of Liberty.
Connie Triana, El Dorado
